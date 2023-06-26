Veritonic Empowers Brands with Unprecedented Measurement of Audio and Podcast Consumption on YouTube, Unleashing Unrivaled Data

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#audioads—Veritonic, the industry’s comprehensive audio analytics and research platform, unveiled a groundbreaking enhancement today within its audio attribution solution. Now, agencies and brands can precisely measure the impact of traffic originating from YouTube, as well as podcast and streaming audio channels. This expansion solidifies Veritonic’s position as the most comprehensive platform for audio analytics, offering unparalleled insights into the effectiveness of marketing campaigns across various digital audio platforms.





“An impressive 78 percent of podcast listeners who are aware of YouTube have actively utilized its free version to consume podcasts,” stated Scott Simonelli, CEO and Founder of Veritonic. “At Veritonic, our unwavering dedication lies in delivering our clients expansive and harmonized data across all distribution channels. By equipping them with comprehensive insights, we empower brands to make well-informed and optimized decisions regarding their audio marketing strategies, maximizing their impact in an ever-evolving digital landscape.”

Veritonic’s Audio Attribution solution goes beyond surface-level metrics, allowing users to glean actionable insights at every stage of the marketing funnel, from top-of-the-funnel branding initiatives through bottom-of-the-funnel conversions & transactions. With an intuitive and interactive dashboard, users gain the power to identify the publishers and specific audio ads that drive the greatest impact. Armed with this invaluable data, brands can strategically optimize their ad performance, making every marketing dollar count and unleashing the full potential of their audio campaigns.

Veritonic’s Attribution solution is available now via self-serve or managed service. For more information or to get started, visit www.veritonic.com or contact sales@veritonic.com.

About Veritonic

World-renowned brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms rely on Veritonic’s comprehensive audio research and analytics platform to research, test, and measure the ROI of their audio assets and campaigns pre-market, in-market, and post-campaign. The resulting insight enables clients to gain confidence in their audio investment, mitigate risk through optimization, and increase their return as they engage consumers with compelling audio experiences. For more information, visit https://www.veritonic.com.

Contacts

For more information, press only:

Kristin Charron



VP, Marketing @ Veritonic



kcharron@veritonic.com