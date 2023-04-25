Veritonic Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification

Independent Analytics and Measurement Platform Demonstrates Continued Commitment to Security by Meeting SOC 2 Type II Standards

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritonic, the industry’s comprehensive audio research and analytics platform, announced today that it has successfully completed the Security Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II auditing procedure. The audit, conducted by Prescient Assurance, a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B SAAS companies worldwide, validates that Veritonic has effective, enterprise-level security for customers’ data in the Veritonic platform.

This certification enables Veritonic’s clients to use the platform with continued confidence, allowing them to make more informed audio advertising and branding decisions utilizing the data and analytics they need to increase their reach and ROI.

“Leading brands, agencies, and publishers around the world trust the Veritonic platform. Therefore, it was crucial to provide the highest standard of security and compliance for current and future customers,” said Veritonic CEO and Founder, Scott Simonelli. “The completion of this phase further demonstrates our dedication to protecting our clients’ data, ensuring it is properly stored and secured in the process.”

About Veritonic

World-renowned brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms rely on Veritonic’s comprehensive audio research and analytics platform to research, test, and measure the ROI of their audio assets and campaigns pre-market, in-market, and post-campaign. The resulting insight enables clients to gain confidence in their audio investment, mitigate risk through optimization, and increase their return as they engage consumers with compelling audio experiences. For more information, visit https://www.veritonic.com.

