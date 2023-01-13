Veritonic Achieves SOC 2 Type I Certification

Independent Analytics and Measurement Platform Furthers Commitment to Security and Privacy

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritonic, the industry’s comprehensive audio research and analytics platform, announced today that it has completed the Security Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type I auditing procedure for Service Organizations, also known as SSAE 18.

The audit, conducted by Prescient Assurance, a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B SAAS companies worldwide, validates that Veritonic has effective, enterprise-level security for customer’s data in the Veritonic platform. This certification enables Veritonic’s clients to use the platform with confidence, allowing them to make more informed audio decisions while knowing that their data is being properly stored and secured in the process.

“At Veritonic, the security of our client’s information as well as our technology and data remain the utmost priority,” said Veritonic Co-Founder and COO Andrew Eisner. “We are pleased to have completed this phase of SOC 2 certification and will continue to enhance our security and compliance measures as we scale our business and provide our clients with indispensable data and analytics to inform their audio strategies.”

The Veritonic platform is trusted by leading brands, agencies, and platforms around the world. To learn more about Veritonic, please visit https://www.veritonic.com.

About Veritonic



World-renowned brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms rely on Veritonic’s comprehensive audio research and analytics platform to research, test, and measure the ROI of their audio assets and campaigns pre-market, in-market, and post-campaign. The resulting insight enables clients to gain confidence in their audio investment, mitigate risk through optimization, and increase their return as they engage consumers with compelling audio experiences. For more information, visit https://www.veritonic.com.

