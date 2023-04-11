Veritone to Showcase its Generative AI and Content Monetization Solutions at the 2023 NAB Show

Enterprise AI leader to present how rights holders, broadcasters, news and technology organizations can leverage generative AI for improved content creation, management, monetization and innovation

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), the leader in enterprise AI software and services, today announced it will attend the 2023 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show taking place April 16 to 19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. In addition to exhibiting generative AI and monetization solutions that span the entire content lifecycle at booth #W1410 in the West Hall, Veritone will share its expertise and insights in several engaging sessions.

“We look forward to putting our AI solutions on center stage at NAB 2023,” said Sean King, senior vice president and general manager, commercial enterprise, Veritone. “AI can play a significant role in content creation, and with Veritone Generative AI, we empower leaders who want to create a culture of innovation to unlock the full potential of their content. In today’s noisy world, we are your AI wilderness guide.”

In a session titled Personalization of Content and How AI is Enabling It (Sunday, April 16, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall, W223-W225), King will participate on a panel hosted by Sports Video Group. The panel will discuss a range of themes, including changing audience profiles, the use of AI to create personalized and more engaging content, and potential monetization opportunities. The discussion will also explore how right holders, broadcasters, and news and technology organizations can leverage AI to create impactful digital content for 360-degree audience engagement.

In a session titled Reaching Today’s Diverse, Global Audiences While Increasing Revenue (Monday, April 17, 10:00 a.m. to 10:20 a.m., Inspiration Theater, West Hall, #W1143), Victoria Dickson, product manager, will outline how with AI, ironically, the media and broadcast industry can bring a more humanistic quality to content for everyone, making content more inclusive and engaging for all.

In a session titled Making Generative AI (like ChatGPT) Work for You (Monday, April 17, 11:20 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Inspiration Theater, West Hall #W1143), King will discuss generative AI applications for the media and broadcast industries. He will address how generative AI can augment the workforce, scale existing content to new markets and create new opportunities for audience engagement. Enterprises will learn how they can apply this technology today and in the future.

In a session titled Using AI to Accelerate Your Path to Content Monetization (Tuesday, April 18, 11 a.m. to 11:20 a.m., Inspiration Theater, West Hall, #W1143), Jay Bailey, VP of Licensing for Veritone, will illustrate examples of how media archives have used AI-powered tools to delve into their media archives to unearth previously unseen footage. He will address how by using AI, rights holders can help their clients in film, broadcast, TV, sports, and other media and entertainment verticals find, discover and use their content. In doing so, they can discover new revenue channels from their existing media, unlocking new paths to monetization.

NAB is the world’s leading marketplace for unbridled innovation, unmatched connections and transformative technologies shaping the future of media and entertainment. It features hundreds of exhibitors, with high-caliber education and best-in-breed products, and attracts nearly 100,000 attendees from 165 different countries.

Veritone’s aiWARE™ platform is widely deployed by customers in the media, entertainment, sports, human resources, government and public sectors. As a core pillar of aiWARE, Veritone Generative AI is an enterprise-grade Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) that natively supports and orchestrates public large language models — such as GPT-3 and ChatGPT — as well as domain-specific large language models. Its robust capabilities are available natively via API and Veritone’s low-code workflow application, Automate Studio. It will also be seamlessly integrated with Veritone’s industry-specific applications. Veritone Generative AI is being leveraged in client data, media and communication workflows across several business segments today, building upon and extending Veritone’s current integrated cognition, conversational AI, and other robust AI/ML offerings.

In addition to its current large language model support, Veritone plans to also natively support expanded generative AI models for image and video generation, such as DALL-E and other prompt-to-image and video models, through aiWARE, in the second quarter of 2023.

To learn more about Veritone Generative AI, see demos, and view best practices, please visit www.veritone.com/generativeAI

Visit Veritone in West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, April 16-19, 2023, booth #W1410 and request a meeting in advance here.

