Veritone to Host Webinar on Artificial Intelligence in Talent Acquisition and Recruiting

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI):

WHAT

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in enterprise AI software and services, will host a webinar, “AI in Talent Acquisition: Leveraging AI Across the Recruitment Funnel,” which will explore the transformative potential of AI and generative AI, and showcase innovative approaches and solutions that are reshaping the way organizations find and hire top talent.

Join the webinar to hear from industry leaders about:

The rise of AI in talent acquisition and human resources

Different ways recruiters can leverage AI throughout the hiring process

The importance of explainable AI to mitigate recruitment bias

Early iterations of generative AI and synthetic voice

Conversational AI in recruiting, leveraging a combination of large-language models and domain-specific language models

Enhanced employer branding

Passive job seeker marketing

Leveraging rich data to create next-generation AI applications with greater intelligence, automation and efficiency for customers

WHO

Ryan Steelberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Veritone, will host the webinar and will be joined by a panel of experts and thought leaders in AI and talent acquisition.

Through its PandoLogic subsidiary and with the anticipated closing of its Broadbean acquisition, Veritone is a global leader in AI-powered talent acquisition and recruiting, with an end-to-end solution for programmatic job advertising, global job distribution and rich set of more than 5 billion data points of global job advertising performance.

Steelberg is a seasoned technology executive and pioneer of digital and data-driven businesses. A visionary and thought leader in AI, he is an authority in leveraging AI to revolutionize the way businesses operate across the talent acquisition, media, entertainment, advertising, sports and government sectors. He is a frequent speaker at industry conferences, including the Consumer Electronics Show, National Association of Broadcasters, Needham Technology & Media Conference, Bank of America Global Technology Conference, ROTH Capital Partners and others.

WHEN & WHERE

Free webinar will be available:



Tuesday, June 13, 2023



8:00 a.m. ET



To watch, click here

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications simplify data management, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through its robust partner ecosystem and professional and managed services, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve problems of today and tomorrow.

To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone’s SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts

Valerie Christopherson or Lora Metzner



Global Results Comms (GRC)

949-608-0276



Veritone@globalresultspr.com