Veritone Announces Licensing Deal with Orchard Clips to Increase Accessibility of International Content

Orchard Clips, an existing Veritone Digital Media Hub customer, expands its relationship to leverage Veritone’s expansive network of buyers to unlock new revenue streams

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in designing human-centered AI solutions, today announced a content licensing agreement with Orchard Clips, a division of UK-based OR Media Group and a preeminent source of Middle Eastern content. Orchard Clips will leverage Veritone’s extensive network of buyers to enhance content licensing opportunities in the Americas and generate additional revenue.









“We see tremendous potential in our partnership with Veritone,” said Luke Smedley, Head of Orchard Clips. “Not only does it allow us to highlight the depth and diversity of Middle Eastern content to a much broader audience, but it also presents an extraordinary revenue-generating opportunity through content licensing partnerships with Veritone in North and South America, opening doors for content creators seeking high-quality Middle Eastern content as well as global stock footage and images.”

For the past year, Veritone has supported Orchard Clips’ monetization and curation efforts through Veritone’s Digital Media Hub, producing a robust content archive with AI-enriched metadata, making content highly searchable. With the addition of the licensing agreement, Veritone customers can now leverage premium, high-quality Middle Eastern content, expanding international content offerings for projects including documentaries, feature films and episodic series.

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Orchard Clips, which further solidifies our commitment to delivering premium content to our customers,” said Jay Bailey, Vice President of Content Licensing and Operations at Veritone. “Through our licensing agreement and the power of AI, Veritone can offer compelling moments, which have historically not been easily accessible in the Americas, to creatives to strengthen and tell their stories.”

As the licensing representative for Orchard Clips content in North and South America, Veritone will play a pivotal role in maximizing the reach and impact of the diverse narratives captured by Orchard Clips’ footage. Footage includes stories of war and peace, politics and revolution, poverty and prosperity, as well as traditional, premium-quality stock assets in any context to enrich storytelling projects.

Orchard Clips operates as a clip-licensing business catering to both English- and Arabic-speaking broadcasters and filmmakers. As the go-to source for premium Middle Eastern content, Orchard Clips boasts a captivating collection that spans the region’s history, offering a comprehensive perspective on both its past, present and future.

For more information about Veritone’s AI-powered licensing solutions, please visit licensing.veritone.com and https://www.veritone.com/applications/digital-media-hub/.

To visit the Orchard Clips collection, please visit https://www.orchardclips.com.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) designs human-centered AI solutions. Serving customers in the talent acquisition, media, entertainment and public sector industries, Veritone’s software and services empower individuals at the world’s largest and most recognizable brands to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models, transforming data sources into actionable intelligence. Guided by its commitment to responsible AI use, Veritone blends human expertise with AI technology to advance human potential and help organizations achieve more than ever before.

To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

