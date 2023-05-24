Verint to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on Wednesday, June 7, 2023

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT) will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET to review its first quarter financial results (for the quarter ended April 30, 2023) and discuss its outlook. An earnings press release will be issued after the market closes on June 7th.

A real-time webcast of the conference call with presentation slides will be available on Verint’s Investor Relations webcast page. Participants may register for the call here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. Please join the call 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Verint



Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. More than 10,000 organizations in 175 countries – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – are using the Verint Customer Engagement Platform to draw on the latest advancements in AI, analytics, and an open cloud architecture to elevate customer experience.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company®. Learn more at Verint.com.

