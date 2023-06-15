Verint Partners Recognized for Excellence at 2023 Engage Global Customer Conference

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Awards—ENGAGE 2023 — Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, celebrated its partners across North America and Latin America at Engage 2023, the industry’s premier customer engagement event in Las Vegas. Awards were given to Verint partner organizations for their achievements in helping customers succeed with Verint solutions.

The judging panel selected each winner based on their expertise, proven track record, and focus on driving significant customer value from Verint’s open platform over the past year. The following partner organizations were recognized for success in customer engagement across consulting, sales, and marketing and for helping brands transition to the cloud:

North American Winners

Partner of the Year – Five9

Services and Support Partner of the Year – Group Elite

Partner Deal of the Year – Avaya

Rising Star Award – 8×8

Latin American Winners

Partner of the Year – Avaya Latin America

Partner Deal of the Year – Belltech Brasil

Partner Deal of the Year – ddCom

“Congratulations to our partner award winners for their ongoing commitment to innovation and for their invaluable contributions to the Verint partner community,” says Verint’s John Bourne, senior vice president, global channels and alliances. “The Verint Partner Program is stronger thanks to these organizations and their abilities to help our customers overcome business and operational challenges and deliver exceptional customer experiences.”

Verint also announced the winners of the Engage 2023 Integration Challenge where partners showcased their creativity and development skills by building innovative integrations with Verint solutions to improve customer engagement. Driven by customer demand for combined solutions, partners leveraged the openness of the Verint Platform and the developer portal to access APIs and guides to create integrations across the Verint portfolio.

Following are the winners in each Integration Challenge category:

Connected Ecosystem ‒ Intelligent Voice for an Analytics Integration that allows Verint customers to achieve an improved customer journey and obtain additional insights from recorded calls.

that allows Verint customers to achieve an improved customer journey and obtain additional insights from recorded calls. Engagement Data ‒ Servion for Custom Reports for Workforce Management (WFM) connect data from Verint WFM with any other source to empower agents with real-time information.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) ‒ Operata for Generative AI leveraging AI and metadata to deeply understand every interaction and predict the overall customer-agent experience.

Bourne continued, “We have a large ecosystem of partners developing extensions to Verint’s open platform. Congratulations to these winners who have leveraged the openness of the platform to build solutions that drive value for our mutual customers.”

