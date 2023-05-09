Verimatrix To Highlight Streamkeeper, VCAS and XTD Solutions at CABSAT and ANGA COM

Head of Streamkeeper business to speak on ANGA COM panel providing insights on securing the world of video and OTT

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced it’s scheduled to showcase its game-changing video and OTT protection technologies as well as its cybersecurity solutions at two upcoming industry events.

Arming organizations with the first battle-ready solutions that consistently and powerfully safeguard valuable content and combat piracy, the Verimatrix portfolio of solutions, including Streamkeeper™, VCAS (DVP+IPTV) and XTD (Extended Threat defense) are set to be featured at:

CABSAT – May 16-18 – Booth S1-G31 – Taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, CABSAT is the only dedicated event that attracts more than 14,000 industry professionals from the digital content and media market in the MEASA region.

– Taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, CABSAT is the only dedicated event that attracts more than 14,000 industry professionals from the digital content and media market in the MEASA region. ANGA COM – May 23-25 – Hall 7 Booth A30 – Held in the Koelnmesse (Hall 7+8 / Congress Center North) in Cologne, Germany, ANGA COM is Europe’s leading business platform for broadband, television and online, bringing together network operators, vendors and content providers.

Additionally, Sebastian Braun, head of the Streamkeeper business at Verimatrix, is scheduled to participate in an ANGA COM panel taking place on the event’s innovation stage from 2-3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23. Titled, “Securing the World of Video and OTT,” Braun will offer attendees insights surrounding a precision-based approach to fighting today’s piracy using advanced tools such as AI/ML and Verimatrix Counterspy.

To schedule meetings with Verimatrix executives and staff during this year’s, click here: CABSAT meetings and ANGA COM meetings.

“Having helped content providers secure their content distribution as well as their revenue streams for many years, we’re pleased to participate in these industry-leading events to interact firsthand with the organizations we serve as well as the sector as a whole,” Braun said. “Verimatrix’s award-winning and uniquely powerful set of technologies combine video security and cybersecurity capabilities to provide a comprehensive approach that is often lacking despite today’s increasingly clever attack types.”

