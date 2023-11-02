Vercel Named in Inc.’s Second Annual Power Partner Awards

As a Power Partner in Cloud Computing and SaaS, the Frontend Cloud platform empowers brands to deliver world class web experiences

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vercel, the Frontend Cloud platform, was named in Inc. Business Media’s second annual Power Partner Awards, which honors B2B platforms that have proven track records in helping brands grow. Vercel, known as the creators and maintainers of Next.js, was highlighted as a Power Partner in the Cloud Computing and SaaS category for its leading Frontend Cloud platform.

Since the company was founded in 2015, Vercel has been centered on principles of open source collaboration and streamlining web development workflows. From powering Next.js to enabling innovation within Fortune 500s, Vercel accelerates businesses of all sizes with tools to stay at the forefront of tech trends while eliminating the need to invest in and manage their own web infrastructure.

In 2023, Vercel shipped several features that continue to enhance developer experience and drive better business results. Most recently, Vercel introduced v0, an AI-powered tool for developers to input commands and swiftly generate both frontend layouts and code for website creation. With a 67 percent increase in the number of developers using Vercel and 271 million web applications published over the last 12 months, Vercel has established itself as a trusted and scalable solution to allow brands to create a more personalized web experience.

“By leveraging Next.js and Vercel’s frontend cloud since our inception, our team has been able to rapidly innovate and scale our AI web app to stay ahead of an ever-evolving industry,” said Dan Erickson, CEO of Viable, the leading AI analysis platform for Product and CX leaders. “Vercel’s team goes above and beyond in providing the infrastructure, developer tools and security features we need to deliver a better experience for our customers. With Vercel, we have drastically cut our feedback time, streamlining workflow by 80 percent, which has allowed our growing team to spend time on building for the future.”

The November 2023 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on news stands for the month of November 2023.

