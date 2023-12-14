Vensure Employer Solutions Acquires Canadian Payroll Services to Broaden Presence and Expand HR Services Across North America

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vensure Employer Solutions, a leading provider of HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing, today announced its acquisition of Canadian Payroll Services (CPS).





The move furthers Vensure’s existing focus on serving the Canadian market and marks another milestone in the company’s ongoing expansion into the global business market. Through Vensure, CPS will strengthen its employer of record (EOR) services and contract payroll and benefit offerings, while continuing to deliver a high level of employee administration support and attention to its customer base.

Founded in 2014, CPS is a trusted partner for international businesses seeking to navigate the complexities of hiring and managing talent in Canada. Their seasoned team brings unparalleled expertise, empowering businesses of all sizes to seamlessly expand their operations into Canada without the complexities of establishing a local entity.

“The acquisition of CPS further solidifies our presence in the Canadian market,” said Alex Campos, CEO of Vensure Employer Solutions. “By combining the strengths of both companies, we are better positioned to serve in the Canadian market in more meaningful ways than each could individually.”

“Our clients will experience minimal operational changes but will enjoy the added benefit of accessing Vensure’s broad range of valuable products and services,” said Afifa Siddiqui, Founder & CEO of Canadian Payroll Services. “Businesses have depended on us to maintain compliance with HR-related regulatory requirements and have access to the necessary tools to support these areas. By joining Vensure, we are continuing to fulfill our commitment to continuously enhancing our clients’ experience,” she added.

Since 2004, Vensure Employer Solutions has been a premier provider of HR services and technology for small and medium-sized businesses, maintaining a leading position in the industry. The company continues to expand its global reach through strategic acquisitions and partnerships. Its presence in Canada marks a significant step in expanding its expertise and proven track record to businesses across North America.

About Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing (BPO). The company and its service providers collectively serve over 95,000 businesses and process over $135B in annual payroll. As a “One Employer Solution” headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure helps thousands of businesses streamline and grow their operations with customized strategies that benefit both employers and employees. For more information visit www.vensure.com.

