Velvet Suite Announces Appointment of COO

Global ed-tech leader Glenn Nott will provide strategic leadership as the company scales for global growth.

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Velvet Suite, a leadership innovation firm empowering a new era of future ready leaders for global enterprises, today announced Glenn Nott has been appointed as the company’s new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Nott will report to CEO Melissa Dawn Simkins and lead operations for the company with an emphasis on its global female-focused enterprise e-learning platform and community called The She-Suite®. The She-Suite exists to build a brand-new leadership model for the modern world of work for women all around the world.





Nott, a sought-after advisor to the Ed Tech and SaaS industry, brings more than 25 years of proven performance and passion for global growth in technology, business operations and customer excellence to Velvet Suite. Velvet Suite is a pioneer of personal brand leadership and is the parent company of She-Suite, a global digital leadership and lifestyle brand that offers a suite of solutions that redefine the leadership sustainability model for Corporate America.

“The announcement of this newly created role is a testament to the growth of Velvet Suite and our commitment to architecting a new approach, a new model, to leadership,” says Melissa Dawn Simkins, CEO of Velvet Suite and Founder of The She-Suite. “Glenn’s accomplished background in scaling ed-tech globally aligns with our next chapter of scalable growth and impact across our organization. His genuine passion as a male ally speaks to our purpose to build a new model for the modern world of work where women and men join forces to create sustainable change.”

Nott has an extensive background in enterprise sales and marketing, product management, and strategic partnerships. He has created, managed, and led organizations in all facets of business including Sales, Marketing, Finance, Administration, People Operations, and Customer Success. He has consistently created and led successful businesses in the Asia Pacific and North American regions that have generated value for shareholders and stakeholders alike.

Nott was drawn to the company because of its focus to advance women’s careers and support their well-being. As a devoted husband and father of three daughters, he was drawn to the company’s focus of advancing women’s careers and support of well-being.

“I have always felt the opportunities for women to lead has been disproportionate to their male counterparts. Velvet Suite’s purpose and mission is to turn that model on its head!” says Nott. “I wanted to be a part of that, and I believe my voice and my actions at Velvet Suite can help set the tone for other male allies to follow.”

As part of the company’s continued investment in product development and customer success, Nott will oversee the continued growth and implementation of its flagship program the Brand Leadership Institute as well as the development of a new SaaS portfolio of products and services. His proven track record of successfully delivering innovative and effective technology solutions for his customers will be leveraged as part of Velvet Suite’s culture to elevate the experience and leave it better than you found it.

“My 25+ years in building and growing global SaaS businesses has taught me great companies are built by great people. First and foremost, I intend to foster the development of our current team and culture and then build upon it by attracting world-class talent,” says Nott. “Focusing on customer satisfaction is paramount! We exist because of our customers and our passion to serve our customers will stand out in everything we do.”

For more information on Velvet Suite visit https://velvetsuite.com/.

About Velvet Suite

Velvet Suite is a pioneer of personal brand leadership that delivers a proven system to unlock purpose and next-level performance through its global ed-tech digital platform and community experience called The She-Suite. For nearly two decades, Velvet Suite has been focused on its mission to transform the way people learn, live and lead – holistically through the power of personal brand. Let Velvet Suite introduce you to a new brand of leadership, visit https://velvetsuite.com/.

About The She-Suite

The She-Suite is a global digital leadership and lifestyle platform experience that exists to architect a brand-new leadership model for the modern world of work for women all around the world. The platform is built upon The She-Suite Method®, a novel approach to a safe community for every stage of the career journey from launch, to lead and legacy to sustain working women in work and well-being. For more information, visit https://www.theshesuite.com.

