Vecima Partners with Cadent for Dynamic Ad Insertion for Video Service Providers

Integrated ecosystem uses established infrastructure and the expertise of Cadent to personalize ads and drive incremental service provider revenue quickly and easily

VICTORIA, British Columbia & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) and Cadent, the largest independent platform for advanced TV advertising, today announced the integration of Vecima’s MediaScaleTM Streaming solution with Cadent Aperture Platform to power the next generation of multichannel video programming distributor (MVPD) and vMVPD advertising services.

Leveraging the integration of Vecima’s MediaScaleTM Streaming solution and the Aperture Platform, service providers will now be able to protect existing linear ad revenue as they migrate to new IPTV platforms, as well as create new opportunities for incremental revenue from previously unmonetized premium inventory.

The integrated solution allows the current linear ad schedule to be mirrored on IP-based linear streams. Together, MediaScale and Aperture support ad insertion and dynamic decisioning for linear TV, time-shifted video services, as well as ad replacement for video on demand (VOD) and Cloud DVR content.

Additionally, Aperture Viewer Graph, Cadent’s patented cookieless technology that maps IP address to household viewing targets, allows service providers to seamlessly activate data for themselves and their affiliate partners. Highly accurate targeting using a service provider’s first-party data, in a secure, data-safe workflow, combined with a wide range of third-party audience segments make addressable TV campaigns even more accurate with advanced reporting and attribution. This allows service providers to optimize the viewing experience for consumers by making campaigns more relevant and less intrusive.

With the millions of subscribers already served by operators using Vecima and Cadent solutions, customers will be able to quickly implement addressable advertising across their IP video networks and deliver targeted messages in the moments people are most immersed in content, regardless of viewing channel, and realize revenue benefits with incremental spend.

“As OTT and Connected TV viewership continues to grow, TV and video service providers need to find ways to future-proof their advertising business and maximize the return from their ad inventory and data assets,” said Paul Ranger, Senior Vice President, Platform Sales, Cadent. “By leveraging Aperture Platform and its addressable advertising solutions in conjunction with Vecima’s MediaScale platform, we can enable service providers to dynamically and efficiently deliver cross-platform campaigns.”

“Vecima continues to lead the industry with an end-to-end solution that enables rich video entertainment experiences for viewers and integrated, highly-targeted advertising solutions for our customers,” said Kyle Goodwin, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Content Delivery & Storage Segment at Vecima. “With Cadent’s broad reach across programmer and TV networks, Vecima leverages pre-integrated features to bring cable advertising into the internet age. We’re providing a complete ecosystem with an innovative approach to ad insertion that’s cloud-deployable for low upfront investment and dynamic demand, while providing incremental revenue for operators.”

About Cadent

Cadent powers the evolution of TV brand advertising. We provide marketers, agencies, operators, and media owners with data-driven solutions for buying and selling TV advertising. By connecting brands with opportunities across national inventory sources—cable, broadcast, and OTT—our technology improves efficiencies and boosts the results of linear, addressable, and cross-screen campaigns. For more information, visit cadent.tv or follow @CadentTV.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. Learn more at vecima.com.

