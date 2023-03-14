Vault Partners With Kajabi to Launch Vault Unbound: a New Fan Community and Digital Reading Experience

The Company Makes Announcement Today at South by Southwest, Alongside Def Leppard’s Phil Collen and Kajabi President Sean Kim

MISSOULA, Mont.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vault Comics, the critically acclaimed comics publisher and entertainment company, today announces its partnership with Kajabi, the leading platform for creator-led businesses, to build the first-of-its-kind fan community and digital reading experience on the Kajabi platform.

Using the Kajabi platform, Vault will build Vault Unbound, a new community experience where fans can interact with creators and other community members, access special behind-the-scenes offers and first access to product drops, attend special virtual events, and read favorites from the Vault catalog.

“Traditionally, publishers and entertainment companies have carried on behind closed doors, fencing fans off from their team and their development process. We think this is backward. We’ve learned that the more we open up our doors to our fans, the more we share with them about what we’re working on, the more we invite them in, the more excited and supportive they are of the stories we publish. So, we’re thrilled to finally build a platform that lets us open the door to our fans,” said Vault CEO Damian Wassel. “Of course, the challenge has always been building the right kind of integrated platform to support and reward fan engagement. Kajabi offers everything we could need to create a place where fans can interact with one another, with our team and our creators, and have special one-of-a-kind experiences. We could not ask for a better platform.”

The Vault and Kajabi partnership comes on the heels of Vault’s announcement of Headshell, a new line of graphic novels from iconic recording artists like Metallica, Def Leppard, Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz, The Beach Boys, Redman, and more. In addition to supporting the Vault catalog, Vault will use the Kajabi platform to provide Headshell fans with special content, virtual backstage access, and live experiences about creators’ favorite recording artists.

“Every artist wants to connect with their community of followers and fans in more meaningful ways,” said Sean Kim, President, and Chief Product Officer at Kajabi. “Kajabi’s partnership with Vault will help power connections between top artists and their fans in new and innovative ways. We’re looking forward to bringing more interactive fandom experiences to market to help fuel deeper relationships between creators and fans, both online and offline.”

Vault will open sign ups for Vault Unbound on March 14, and will launch on March 28. New subscribers will receive 60 days of free access to the premium subscription tier, and thereafter will be able to choose between a free or premium subscription starting at $4.99 a month. Free memberships will include access to a private fan community, select live events, and digital reading access to select titles from the Vault catalog. Premium memberships will include early access to new Vault releases, special private events with the Vault team and Vault creators, special private merchandise drops, and more expansive digital reading access to the Vault catalog. Find out more at: https://vaultcomics.com/pages/unbound-sxsw

Vault, Kajabi, and Phil Collen’s Def Leppard will be on stage at SXSW on March 14 to talk more about Def Leppard’s Hysteria graphic novel, and what special experiences fans can expect on Vault’s upcoming fan site.

ABOUT VAULT

Vault is a critically acclaimed entertainment company that curates bold new science fiction, fantasy, and horror stories. We have been committed to working with historically underrepresented talent since day one. Purpose-built to create enduring fans, our expansive catalog of more than ninety original titles attracts a diverse and growing fandom. Launching new stories first as comics and graphic novels, Vault has partnered with leading companies like A&E, BET, Boatrocker, CBS, Netflix, Paramount, and others, to adapt its story properties to film, television, video games, and more. In 2023 Vault will launch Headshell, a line of graphic novels in collaboration with some of the world’s most iconic recording artists like Metallica, Def Leppard, the Beach Boys, Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz, Redman, and more. Press inquiries should be sent to: press@vaultcomics.com Learn more at http://www.vaultcomics.com/

ABOUT KAJABI

Founded in Irvine, California, in 2010, Kajabi is the leading platform helping creators and entrepreneurs to turn their knowledge and experience into sustainable online businesses. With Kajabi’s integrated platform, creators have a single ecosystem to build and market their digital products including online courses, communities, live coaching and more. Tens of thousands of creators and entrepreneurs rely on Kajabi as the backbone to their business and have collectively earned over $5 billion in sales from more than 70 million customers. Learn more at http://www.kajabi.com/ and follow @Kajabi on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

