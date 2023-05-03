Varex Launches XRD 3131N X-Ray Detector for High Throughput Electric Vehicle Battery Inspection

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Varex Imaging Corporation (Nasdaq: VREX) announced today the launch of its XRD 3131N digital X-ray detector, addressing the growing need for faster and more comprehensive inspection in high-paced Electric Vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing, strengthening our current portfolio for the EV battery inspection market.

XRD 3131N enables a rapid and more thorough inspection process

Engineered for high inspection throughput in 24/7 manufacturing cycles

Powers premium quality imaging across various inspection platforms

Flexible shielding options to withstand continuous high dose radiation

The XRD 3131N digital detector was developed in response to the need for faster inspection tools that deliver detailed information across 24/7 manufacturing cycles. With imaging at up to 150 frames per second and capturing images at 100 µm, the features of the XRD 3131N support the increased need for rapid in-line non-destructive testing. This is particularly critical in the electric vehicle battery market where the continued global adoption of EVs is pressuring battery manufacturers for increased production.

“The rapidly growing electric vehicle market has become increasingly more demanding on battery manufacturers,” said Sunny Sanyal, Chief Executive Officer of Varex. Sanyal added, “Our XRD 3131N digital detector addresses the needs of our customers to inspect these critical components in a growing and fast paced manufacturing environment.”

Increased throughput across various manufacturing platforms

The XRD 3131N digital detector provides EV battery manufacturers with an integral component to augment their efforts to comply with rigorous customer safety requirements. In addition, the detector supports manufacturers to pursue increased inspection quality levels and stringent safety requirements while continuing to meet high throughput demands. Overall, the XRD 3131N digital detector targets industry goals such as fewer faults and increased safety by facilitating detailed inline 3D-CT imaging across various manufacturing processes.

“The XRD 3131N, built on Varex Imaging’s decades of experience in Industrial and High-Dose imaging applications, is expected to become a work-horse detector capable of delivering high frame rates that enable in-line inspection of EV batteries and high-resolution imaging over a wide X-ray dose range to inspect complex parts,” said Jesse Merkley, VP & GM of Industrial Imaging. Merkley added “In addition to battery inspection, we are excited the XRD 3131N will expand our current portfolio for the 3D printed aerospace parts imaging market, supporting our customers need for inspection solutions that keep pace with the most advanced manufacturing requirements.”

To view a more detailed summary and specs of the XRD 3131N digital detector, please see our product data sheet on our website at https://www.vareximaging.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/XRD3131N_20008136-000-Rev-A-1.pdf

About Varex

Varex Imaging Corporation is a leading innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components, which include X-ray tubes, digital detectors and other image processing solutions that are key components of X-ray imaging systems. With a 70+ year history of successful innovation, Varex’s products are used in medical imaging as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. Global OEM manufacturers incorporate Varex’s X-ray sources, digital detectors, connecting devices and imaging software in their systems to detect, diagnose, protect and inspect. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Varex employs approximately 2,400 people located in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information visit vareximaging.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning new products and features; and any statements using the terms “will,” “can,” “expect,” “may,” “could,” “believe,” “grow,” “increase,” or similar statements are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Varex Imaging’s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. While forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by Varex Imaging that it believes to be reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results and developments will meet expectations and predictions depends on a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause Varex Imaging’s actual results, performance, and financial condition to differ materially from expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include continued growth in the EV market; demand for enhanced inspection tools across various manufacturing processes; Varex Imaging’s ability to anticipate market needs and develop, commercialize and deploy new products that meet those requirements; demand for and delays in delivery of products of Varex Imaging or its customers; the impact of external events beyond Varex Imaging’s control on the global economy and its business, such as wars, social unrest, adverse weather, pandemics, such as COVID-19, and the other risks listed from time to time in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements made in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause Varex Imaging’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all of them. Varex Imaging assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements in this release because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

