V2 Communications Continues to Bolster its Cybersecurity Practice

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–V2 Communications (V2), an integrated communications and PR agency for innovative technology brands in the B2B, healthcare, and climate sectors, announced today it has expanded its cybersecurity client portfolio with the additions of CalypsoAI, Schellman and RiskOptics. From the proliferation of new threats daily and introduction of more sophisticated AI to mitigate those threats to the thousands of cybersecurity vendors that exist today, the cybersecurity industry is noisy and complex. Cybersecurity companies rely on V2 to stand ahead and apart from the competition. RiskOptics, CalypsoAI, and Schellman each selected V2 to develop strategic communications campaigns to build brand awareness.





“Translating the inner workings of the cybersecurity industry into compelling narratives is in V2’s DNA,” said Jean Serra, V2 Communications CEO and cofounder. “Our roots as a communications company and as practitioners are in cybersecurity, with several of our first clients in this sector. Since those early days, a big part of our B2B technology practice has always been focused on cybersecurity, ranging from compliance and fraud prevention to endpoint and network security, data protection, and most recently, safe adoption of LLMs.”

“It’s a market that is constantly innovating and requires brands to be thoughtful, strategic, and creative in their communications to differentiate,” said Katelyn Holbrook, EVP, Managing Director and B2B Technology Practice Lead at V2. “Through our growing PR, content, and integrated communications services, we’ve generated results that move these innovators’ business forward.”

CalypsoAI Builds a Category



Fresh off the launch of its new enterprise product, CalypsoAI was eager to break into the enterprise market and establish its position as the leader in AI security. The company enlisted V2 to not only help build this nascent category, but ultimately lead it. V2 drives a robust media relations program for CalypsoAI fueled by thought leadership, issues response, and news. Most notably, V2 led Calypso’s Series A-1 funding announcement and successfully reached its target B2B tech, business, and investor audiences, securing coverage in TechCrunch, VentureBeat, SiliconAngle, the Washington Business Journal, and more.

Schellman Increases Awareness via Focused Thought Leadership



Schellman engaged V2 with the goal of broadening awareness of one of the best kept secrets in IT Compliance and Cybersecurity Assessments. To meet that goal, V2 is focused on engaging with key publications to demonstrate Schellman’s expertise and better establish its subject matter experts as “go-to” sources for credible information on the industry. Right off the bat, V2 secured coverage in The Wall Street Journal where Schellman CEO Avani Desai provided guidance for how businesses can minimize cyber risks from their third-party vendors. The program has been focused on leveraging Schellman thought leaders to increase the company’s voice in the market, resulting in message-rich coverage in Cyber Defense Magazine, Help Net Security, InformationWeek, and more.

RiskOptics Rebrands



A leader in governance, information security risk and compliance, RiskOptics, formerly Reciprocity, partnered with V2 on a project to launch its new brand. RiskOptics’ communications objective with V2 is to educate CISOs on the relationships between governance, risk and compliance in order to make faster decisions and reduce threats to business continuity and to establish the brand as the preferred partner as companies mature along their GRC journey. Recognizing that a rebrand alone would not capture the level of attention RiskOptics needed, V2’s campaign was built on a rolling-thunder strategy that leveraged multiple communications channels over a series of months to introduce and then underscore not only the key media messages around the new brand identity, but also the product and business differentiators.

