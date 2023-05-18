UVCeed Wins 2023 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award

World’s smartest mobile UV light sanitizer recognized for exceptional innovation to combat pandemic challenges

EFFINGHAM, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UVCeed today announced its flagship product, the world’s smartest mobile UV light sanitizer, has won a 2023 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award. The annual awards from TMC, a global, integrated media company, and its TMC Labs product review division, recognize hardware, software, devices/peripherals, applications and services that help society and business function effectively in the face of challenges caused by Pandemics.





“The UVCeed smart disinfectant platform was created in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic to help limit the spread of infections, particularly COVID-19,” said Dr. Peter Bonutti, co-founder & CEO, UVCeed. “But what the Coronavirus pandemic really underscored, was the need to protect from germs—not just for COVID-19—but for the plethora of illnesses that we face all year long. UVCeed is providing that protection and we’re proud to be recognized with this award for our innovation and commitment to public health.”

UVCeed, now available for both iOS and Android, is 99.9 percent effective at killing germs, bacteria and viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in seconds. UVCeed attaches to the back of any smartphone and is outfitted with powerful mercury-free LED UV light rays and multiple sensors, proprietary iCide smart dosage and iCide safety technology, and an intuitive app that gives users the power, visibility and confidence to protect themselves anytime, anywhere. To see how UVCeed works, click here.

“UVCeed has displayed its commitment to quality and innovation in the development of their tech solutions contributing to managing and overcoming pandemic outbreaks,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “I look forward to more innovation from UVCeed and their continued effort toward improving the future of the current challenges faced by the most recent Pandemic.”

UVCeed and the rest of the 2023 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award winners will be featured on Pandemic Tech News online and TMCnet.

UVCeed retails for $149.95. In celebration of its 2023 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award, UVCeed is offering $23 off its award-winning device for a limited time by using the discount code here: TMCAward2023.

For more information on UVCeed, visit www.uvceed.com.

About UVCeed

UVCeed is the first personal AI-powered mobile UVC disinfectant platform for work, home, school, or travel. It is designed by Bonutti Research, a medical device incubator with a 30+ year history of innovation, over 400 patents and applications, and 700 licenses. As a practicing surgeon, Dr. Peter Bonutti understands the importance of infection control and developed UVCeed to create a convenient device for personal use that is safe and effective. UVCeed’s patented technology leverages machine learning and computer vision to ensure safe usages and proper amount of energy is used to achieve the desired level of disinfection. For more information, visit https: www.uvceed.com.

