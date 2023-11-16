Utherverse Metaverse Platform Collaborates With Legacy Inspired Films To Bring Film, Television And Other Entertainment Content To Web3 Venues

Substantial library of filmed entertainment plus live music and comedy performances to be available in metaverse theaters, live concert stages, comedy clubs, nightclubs and other virtual venues

As part of the agreement between the two companies, Utherverse will make its movie theater, comedy club, live concert stage and nightclubs available to Legacy Inspired Films to showcase content and performers to live audiences. Utherverse will also provide access to its virtual convention center for Legacy Inspired Films to host audience discussions, panels and meet-and-greets with filmmakers, comedians, musicians and other performers. Additionally, the two companies will work together on booking and ticketing systems.

Legacy Inspired Films, incorporated in Tampa, Florida, will be bringing a diverse catalogue of films and NFT experiences to the Utherverse platform. Films include “Dying to Sleep” with Emmy Nominee Paris Dylan, “Recall,” a film that premiered on Netflix and Amazon by Tommy James Murphy, “God-Like Gaming,” a series specifically designed to highlight and gamify the online gaming experience, and more than a dozen other titles from noted filmmakers.

“This is one of the most significant collaborations between a metaverse platform and an entertainment content producer and distributor,” said Brian Shuster, founder and CEO of Utherverse. “Together we will unlock the full potential of the Web3 virtual environment to bring high-quality entertainment to tens of millions of people around the world.”

In addition to its substantial library of filmed entertainment content, Legacy Inspired Films also has relationships with musicians, comedians and other live performers who will be showcased in Utherverse virtual venues.

“With its proprietary and patented technologies and as one of the largest metaverses in the world, Utherverse provides us with the perfect platform to distribute our filmed content and produce live entertainment,” said Chris Montgomery, co-founder and co-CEO of Legacy Inspired Films. “Our content has been optimized to bring audiences the ultimate Web3 entertainment experiences within virtual venues.”

Legacy Inspired Films is an industry leader in the Web3 entertainment industry, creating a first of its kind production studio for streaming content across media platforms. Having been created and supported by its cryptocurrency token, the studio is committed to free expression and believes the best way to combat current trends of suppressing ideas is to focus on what brings us together. The company’s mission is to revolutionize film and television. As the first active crypto funded film studio that creates and distributes content, it empowers fans to invest and truly take part in its cinematic experience from start to finish. More information is available at LegacyInspiredFilms.com.

Utherverse is a metaverse platform that enables developers to build interconnected virtual worlds, provides hyper-realistic immersive experiences for consumers and opportunities for companies to market and monetize their products and services. Utherverse generates revenue from custom metaverse building services, sales of NFTs and a variety of business verticals including advertising/marketing, shopping/retail, conferences/conventions, education, dating, lifestyle, entertainment events/performances, VIP experiences and virtual offices. The Utherverse platform was launched in 2005 by internet visionary Brian Shuster. The platform has served tens of millions of users with billions of virtual commerce transactions. Utherverse has developed the technology and received more than 80 patents critical toward operating large-scale metaverses. The company is based in Nevada with its international subsidiary based in British Columbia, Canada. More information can be found online at Utherverse.io; Twitter/Instagram: @Utherverse; Facebook: /UtherverseDigital; LinkedIn: /utherverse-digital-inc/; Telegram: /UtherverseAnnouncements; Discord: /Utherverse.io.

