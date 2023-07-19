UserTesting’s Latest Product Updates Help Organizations Better Collaborate and Align Teams Around Customer Needs Using the Power of Human Insight

Inform more business decisions by bringing video-based customer feedback into existing tools and solutions, including FigJam, InVision Freehand, and Miro

Highlights in this product release include:

UserTesting Human Insight Platform–

New integrations developed for UserTesting’s Human Insight Platform enable teams to bring direct customer feedback into their existing tools and solutions across the product development lifecycle in order to create experiences that are driven by a shared understanding of customer needs: Embed video-based customer feedback and watch them together with your team in FigJam, Miro, and InVision’s collaborative tools to spark ideas and drive customer-centric decision-making. Support product discovery by embedding UserTesting videos to support ideation and prioritization in Jira Product Discovery. View behavioral patterns on your website with Contentsquare while connecting them directly to insights from UserTesting for a deeper level of context and understanding.

Enhancements to the tree testing offering delivers more efficient ways to uncover common areas of confusion, refine site navigation, and improve the overall customer experience. Customers can now easily navigate and pair results with video-first feedback from contributors to gain a clear view of pain points and confusion.

UserZoom UX Research Platform–

An improved video clip management experience makes it easy to merge clips and create highlight reels that can be saved, edited, tracked, and shared–enabling teams to capture contextualized, unfiltered insights, see nuanced expressions, and build empathy for their customers.

Availability of moderated auto-recruitment for French participants helps companies save time recruiting and scheduling participants from France for live interviews.

EnjoyHQ Platform–

Access important insights and kick-start projects quickly and efficiently through the new, user-friendly homepage.

New workspace permissions help to protect sensitive documents and provide greater governance of content through the assignment of user permissions for different workspaces. The new workspace permissions will be available soon.

Real-time collaboration capabilities allow teams to collaborate live across all editable documents, and get alignment during the asset creation process. Changes are automatically saved in real-time and encourage cross-functional collaboration and early buy-in.

“UserTesting is focused on supporting organizations as they continue to build human insight into their daily workflows and business processes,” said Michelle Engle, Chief Product Officer at UserTesting. “Once we committed to merge our companies, the entire team here at UserTesting has been focused on product innovation, and bringing together the best of our offerings into a robust, end-to-end platform for experience research and insights.”

Register here for a webinar providing a more detailed overview of the UserTesting July 2023 product release on July 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. PDT.

