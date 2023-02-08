USA TODAY’s 35th Ad Meter Competition Opens

Annual program, presented by Kia, invites consumers to rate Super Bowl LVII commercials

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–USA TODAY, part of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI), officially launched the 35th annual Ad Meter competition, the industry’s leading public opinion tool for Super Bowl commercials. This milestone anniversary further solidifies Ad Meter’s longstanding impact across the advertising industry and celebrates the intersection of sports, entertainment and pop culture on Super Bowl Sunday. This year’s program, presented by Kia Motors, features interactive rating, video programming and events around this year’s most anticipated and exciting commercials. Doritos is a supporting sponsor of the 2023 Ad Meter competition.

Today through February 13 at 1 a.m. ET, registered Ad Meter participants can log in, watch and rate this year’s Super Bowl commercials to determine their favorites and ultimately, this year’s Ad Meter winner. Each participant must rate all Ad Meter-eligible Super Bowl advertisements for their ratings to count. The 2023 Super Bowl Ad Meter winner will be announced at admeter.usatoday.com on the morning of February 13, which will include all Super Bowl ads and ranking results.

USA TODAY will once again partner with YouTube to provide viewers with unparalleled insights and analysis on the Ad Meter platform. All commercials will also be featured in a special USA TODAY Ad Meter playlist on YouTube AdBlitz.

“We are thrilled to have USA TODAY’s Ad Meter return for a milestone 35th year,” said Kelly Andresen, President of USA TODAY National Sales at Gannett. “Ad Meter continues to be a staple within the Super Bowl commercials landscape, and we are excited to see what this year’s competition has in store, in partnership with our returning presenting sponsor Kia and supporting sponsor Doritos.”

“Kia is excited to return as a sponsor of the USA Today Super Bowl Ad Meter for the fourth consecutive year,” said Russell Wager, Vice President, Marketing, Kia America. “The Ad Meter represents the pinnacle of creativity in advertising, and we celebrate the hard work and ingenuity that goes into all Super Bowl ads. After being named the number-one automotive commercial in 2022, we look forward to seeing the creativity of this year’s commercials.”

In addition to the traditional Ad Meter ratings, from February 13 to February 17, participants can cast their votes for USA TODAY Ad Meter Replay Ratings, another measurement tool to award commercials in a variety of categories including Rookie of the Year, most comedic, inspirational/heartwarming, action-packed, and more.

USA TODAY Ad Meter will also host a summit at the Endeavor Lounge, with 160over90 and Endeavor Analytics on February 9, in Scottsdale, Arizona. The program will include media influencers to analyze and assess this year’s ad lineup and consumer preferences. They will provide an inside look at the winning playbooks of Super Bowl LVII’s official advertisers alongside other industry leaders.

Programming to support this year’s Ad Meter will include Behind-the-Scenes interviews and Best of Ad Meter Videos featuring exciting celebrity guests including Serena Williams, Brian Cox, Anna Kendrick and Miles Teller across the USA TODAY Network, including admeter.usatoday.com and the USA TODAY channel available on multiple streaming platforms online, from your smartphone, or on your TV, including XUMO, The Roku Channel, Amazon News, Tubi, Samsung TV Plus and more.

To register as an Ad Meter panelist and receive updates on commercials, rate the ads and more, visit admeter.usatoday.com.

