USA TODAY Best-selling Booklist Returns

Top-selling 150 book titles ranked weekly based on sales analysis from U.S. booksellers

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–USA TODAY, part of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI), today announced the return of its Best-selling Booklist featuring expanded content, the ability to filter by genre, updated tools to enable data collection as well as new partnerships that support independent booksellers across the country in USA TODAY Network markets.





“USA TODAY Best-selling Booklist is back, and we couldn’t be more thrilled because this content is important to our vast audience and uniquely supports the communities we serve,” said Kristin Roberts, Gannett Media Chief Content Officer. “Readers, authors, publishers, booksellers and those who cherish books can experience our data driven best-sellers list again.”

USA TODAY’s Best-selling Booklist, a leading force in the market since 1993, ranks the 150 top-selling book titles weekly based exclusively on sales analysis from U.S. booksellers including bookstore chains, independent bookstores, mass merchandisers and online retailers. Using technology to enhance the user experience and automation to increase data sources, the rankings are aggregated from sales data without editorial subjectivity, giving readers an accurate and inclusive list of what people are reading – from books for kids to romance, from memoirs to thrillers.

“We are the best reflection of what the nation is reading because we are the people’s books list,” said Laura Trujillo, Managing Editor of USA TODAY Life and Entertainment. “USA TODAY Best-selling Booklist doesn’t editorialize or discriminate by genre – we are driven by the data.”

USA TODAY has partnered with the American Booksellers Association (ABA), a national not-for-profit trade organization that supports the success of independent bookstores as well as Bookshop.org and The Novel Neighbor to better connect readers with local businesses in their communities.

“ABA is excited about this partnership with USA TODAY and the opportunity to spread the word about the value of independent bookstores to communities and to readers,” said Allison K Hill, CEO of ABA. “USA TODAY’s championing of books and independent bookstores is thrilling and this new initiative validates our assertion that The Future is Indie.”

“We’re thrilled that USA TODAY supports small businesses and will be spotlighting local, independent bookstores in the exciting relaunch of their essential best-seller list,” said Andy Hunter, Founder and CEO, Bookshop.org. “We share a passionate belief in the value of books, authors, readers, and bookshops – the community hubs that foster a vibrant culture of reading all over the United States.”

“Independent bookstores are special because they aren’t just places where people come to find their next favorite book; they are places where people come to find and build community,” said Holland Saltsman, Owner of The Novel Neighbor. “USA TODAY has always helped tell the story of what’s happening all across the country. Now, we’re writing the next chapter together, amplifying the role that independent bookstores play within their communities and building stronger connections between all of us, wherever we live.”

The USA TODAY Best-selling Booklist publishes every Wednesday at 6 a.m. (ET) and the rankings reflect sales from the previous Monday through Sunday. Readers can expect special bonus content including an “Independent Bookstore of the Week” and exclusive author interviews as well as book content from The Novel Neighbor and “Dear Abby” mystery box articles. Learn more by reading our FAQs here.

ABOUT GANNETT

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is a subscription-led and digitally-focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer Prize-winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Our current portfolio of media assets includes The USA TODAY NETWORK, which includes USA TODAY, and local media organizations in 43 states in the United States, and Newsquest, a wholly-owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom. We also own digital marketing services companies under the brand LocaliQ, which provide a cloud-based platform of products to enable small and medium-sized businesses to accomplish their marketing goals. In addition, our portfolio includes one of the largest media-owned events businesses in the U.S., USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures.

ABOUT USA TODAY

Since its introduction in 1982, USA TODAY has been a cornerstone of the national media landscape under its recognizable and respected brand. It also serves as the foundation for our newsroom network which allows for content sharing capabilities across our local and national markets. Through USA TODAY, we deliver high-quality, trusted content with a commitment to balanced, unbiased journalism to an engaged audience of approximately 75 million unique visitors each month across our digital platforms.

ABOUT AMERICAN BOOKSELLERS ASSOCIATION

American Booksellers Association (ABA) is a national not-for-profit trade organization that helps independent bookstores survive and thrive by providing member bookstores with education, business services, technology, and advocacy and by championing the cultural, economic, and civic value of independent bookstores.

ABOUT BOOKSHOP.ORG

Bookshop.org works to connect readers with independent booksellers all over the world. With a commitment to helping independent bookstores thrive, the Bookshop.org platform provides tools to help them compete online, and financial support to help them maintain their presence in local communities. Every purchase on the site financially supports independent bookstores.

ABOUT NOVEL NEIGHBOR

Women-owned and operated, The Novel Neighbor is an independent bookstore and community space in the Webster Groves neighborhood of St. Louis, Missouri. Opened in 2014 by owner Holland Saltsman, The Novel Neighbor sells new books of all genres, locally made art, and carefully curated gifts for avid readers of all ages. In addition to offering books and merchandise, they facilitate in-store book clubs, host book-themed birthday parties, summer camps, cocktail classes and offer two distinctive spaces for event rental. They are known for their personalized Mystery Boxes, as well as their subscription service, and recommended reading on social media. In line with their values, The Novel Neighbor, in addition to its non-profit The Noble Neighbor, seeks to amplify historically marginalized voices and engage with equity and inclusion work in the St. Louis area and beyond. The Novel Neighbor is proud to be a place where people from all backgrounds come together to celebrate their love of books and community.

Contacts

Lark-Marie Antón



Chief Communications Officer



(646) 906-4087



lark@gannett.com

Audrey Pass



VP, Corporate Communications



(646) 416-0272



apass@gannett.com