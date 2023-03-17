USA TODAY Announces the 2023 Women of the Year

Honorees Include Goldie Hawn, Michelle Obama, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Astronaut Nicole Mann in an Exclusive Interview from Space

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–USA TODAY, part of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI), announced the 2023 Women of the Year honorees who have broken barriers, including the stratosphere, to make significant change in their communities and around the world. Each unique trailblazer exemplifies courage and resilience having made a lasting impact on their communities. USA TODAY’s yearlong efforts focus on defying stereotypes and sparking conversations that challenge misconceptions.

This year’s Women of the Year include local representatives from each state, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico as well as 12 national honorees. Notable national honorees include Goldie Hawn, who leads the conversation around mental health in children and raises awareness through MindUP | The Goldie Hawn Foundation; astronaut Nicole Mann, the first indigenous woman to travel to outer space; former First Lady Michelle Obama, who champions for girls to have equal opportunities in education through the Girls Opportunity Alliance; and Sheryl Lee Ralph, actress and advocate for those who have lost their lives to HIV/AIDS through the support of her foundation, The D.I.V.A Foundation.

The 2023 USA TODAY Women of the Year national honorees include:

Quannah Chasinghorse – Indigenous model redefining beauty standards

– Indigenous model redefining beauty standards Roberta “Bobbi” Cordano – First deaf and openly LGBTQ president of Gallaudet University, the world’s only liberal arts university for deaf and hard-of-hearing people

– First deaf and openly LGBTQ president of Gallaudet University, the world’s only liberal arts university for deaf and hard-of-hearing people Goldie Hawn – Oscar winner and Philanthropist, Founder of The Goldie Hawn Foundation and MindUP creating more mental fitness for children

– Oscar winner and Philanthropist, Founder of The Goldie Hawn Foundation and MindUP creating more mental fitness for children Maura Healey – First woman elected governor of Massachusetts and one of the first two lesbian women elected governor of any U.S. state

– First woman elected governor of Massachusetts and one of the first two lesbian women elected governor of any U.S. state Nicole Mann – U.S. Marine Corps Colonel and Mission Commander of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission

– U.S. Marine Corps Colonel and Mission Commander of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission Monica Muñoz Martinez – Associate Professor at The University of Texas at Austin devoted to driving awareness of racial violence in Texas along the US-Mexico border

– Associate Professor at The University of Texas at Austin devoted to driving awareness of racial violence in Texas along the US-Mexico border Michelle Obama – Former First Lady and advocate for equality of education for young girls

– Former First Lady and advocate for equality of education for young girls Sandra Day O’Connor – First woman to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States

– First woman to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States Sheryl Lee Ralph – Actress and Founder of The D.I.V.A Foundation (Divinely Inspired Victoriously Aware) focused on HIV/AIDS advocacy

– Actress and Founder of The D.I.V.A Foundation (Divinely Inspired Victoriously Aware) focused on HIV/AIDS advocacy U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNT) – Most successful international women’s soccer team who negotiated a landmark equal pay agreement

(USWNT) – Most successful international women’s soccer team who negotiated a landmark equal pay agreement Women of the 118th Congress – Honorable Congresswomen comprise more than a quarter (28%) of the 118th Congress – the highest percentage in U.S. history

– Honorable Congresswomen comprise more than a quarter (28%) of the 118th Congress – the highest percentage in U.S. history Grace Young – Renowned cookbook author and activist using her platform to support Chinatowns across America

“It is an honor to have this inspiring group of women join our Women of the Year family,” said Nicole Carroll, President of News & Editor in Chief of USA TODAY. “Their accomplishments have vigorously broken social norms and have been a driving force in their communities. We are proud to spotlight these women who continue to change the world.”

USA TODAY conducted an interview with Nicole Mann in space from the NASA Johnson Space Center floating in zero gravity with the microphone levitating. She shares the coolest thing about space travel and what she considers her proudest moment.

When asked about her Foundation and the curriculum she has designed for children, Goldie Hawn states, “I just wanted children to find a way to manage their emotions, in a way that was scientific. They have to know how to regulate their emotions, and that’s what happens when they know how the brain works.”

Interviews with each state’s honoree will appear in their respective local publications on March 19 and national honorees in USA TODAY from March 20 to March 31. Additionally, the USA TODAY News Channel will offer a special streaming program highlighting the national honorees and diving deeper into the lives of the extraordinary women. The show debuts March 31 and is available on Roku, Tubi, Amazon and most smart televisions.

Honorees were nominated by USA TODAY NETWORK readers, staff and a diverse panel of experts including Nikki Lane, Assistant Professor, Gender, Sexuality and Feminist Studies at Duke University, Jill Tietjen author and an inductee into the Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame and Hilary N. Weaver, the youngest person to be awarded the American Indian Elder Award from the Indigenous and Tribal Social Work Educators’ Association.

Accompanying the series is a bold marketing campaign that challenges female stereotypes and advocates for representation. This campaign, designed to start with the stigma and end with the truth will appear across the USA TODAY Network. This year’s program is sponsored by UKG, a leading human resources solutions and workforce management company.

To read the stories of the 2023 distinguished local and national honorees, visit womenoftheyear.usatoday.com.

