US Fashion Retailer Drop The Walls Crosses $25 Million in Live Sales

Live Selling enabled Drop The Walls to grow by 10x, highlighting how fashion retailers are powering the growth in Live Selling in the US

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CommentSold, the leading commercial live selling platform in the United States with over $3.5 billion in lifetime GMV, has announced a significant milestone; Drop The Walls Boutique, a women’s fashion retailer, achieved over $25M in lifetime live selling GMV on the CommentSold platform. This achievement demonstrates the growing popularity of live selling in the retail and e-commerce industry, and CommentSold’s position as a key player in this space.





Drop The Walls was founded by Jeaneane Pennell in 2016 with a mission to help women feel confident and embrace their individuality through trending and elevated basics. By adopting live selling, Drop The Walls was able to provide personalized and engaging shopping experiences, resulting in a loyal customer community.

With CommentSold’s turnkey live-commerce platform, Drop The Walls optimized its end-to-end operations in order to streamline the order process and maximize success. By greatly reducing their workload, CommentSold’s automated features allowed Jeaneane and her team to focus on building deeper connections with their customers, providing top-notch customer service and expanding their product line.

“CommentSold has been a game-changer for our business. Not only has it simplified our invoicing and operations, but it’s made the live shopping experience so much more engaging for our customers This platform has been a huge asset to our success, and we are thankful to be partners with such an amazing company,” said Jeaneane Pennell, owner of Drop The Walls.

“We are thrilled to see the success of retailers like Drop The Walls as they scale their growth and build a significant presence using live selling,” said Gautam Goswami, CEO of CommentSold. “The growth of live selling in the fashion industry is undeniable, and CommentSold has been at the forefront of driving this trend. We will continue to innovate and provide Drop The Walls and other retailers in the U.S. with the latest live commerce technology, support and proven live selling strategies.”

According to Coresight research, nearly one third of U.S. consumers have watched a shoppable livestream and 52% of U.S. livestream viewers make purchases. By leveraging this new technology, retailers like Drop The Walls are able to tap into this innovative sales channel and connect with a growing U.S. consumer audience that research shows spends over 8 hours with digital media per day.

About Drop The Walls

Drop The Walls was founded by Jeaneanne Pennell in 2016 in Plant City, FL., with a focus on selling trending and elevated basics for the everyday women. Drop The Walls’s mission is to empower women to feel confident and comfortable in their own skin, allowing their inner beauty to shine bright. This has been the driving force behind their success, inspiring them to be the best version of themselves to continue to serve the community of women.

For more information, please visit dropthewalls.com.

​​About CommentSold

CommentSold is the North American leader in live selling technology (ranked by G2), enabling over 7,000 small to mid-sized retailers with live-selling tools, generating 147M+ items sold with $3.5B+ in lifetime GMV. CommentSold’s technology continues to provide small businesses and mid-sized brands and retailers with best-in-class solutions for delivering engaging live video commerce experiences. Recent innovations from the company include their lightweight video commerce plugin technology, Videeo, which gives any retailer or brand the ability to embed and go live with engaging, branded live video commerce experiences within days by easily integrating into their existing e-commerce stack.

For more information, please visit CommentSold.com or Videeo.live.

