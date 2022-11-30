Upsolver Announces Support for AWS for Advertising and Marketing Initiative

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Upsolver, the company dedicated to making data in motion accessible to every data practitioner, announced support for the AWS for Advertising and Marketing initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help accelerate advertising and marketing transformation.

AWS for Advertising and Marketing is an initiative featuring services and solutions purpose-built to meet the needs of advertising agencies, marketers, publishers, ad technology providers, and analytics service providers. The initiative helps customers deliver personalized ad experiences, optimize ad serving performance and cost, and innovate on audience segmentation and attribution. It simplifies the process for industry customers to select the right tools and partners helping accelerate their production launches and see faster time to value.

Upsolver SQLake is a platform for building data pipelines that ingest and combine real-time events with batch data sources for up-to-the-minute analytics. It provides ground-breaking time-to-value, since any SQL user can build a pipeline simply by writing a query. SQLake automates the pipeline engineering tasks that create severe development bottlenecks – chores such as orchestration, file system optimization and infrastructure scaling.

AWS empowers advertisers and marketers to reinvent workloads with solutions to improve audience and customer data management, privacy-enhanced data collaboration, advertising platforms, marketing measurement and ad intelligence, and personalized digital customer experiences. For customers looking for prescriptive, solution-specific support, AWS for Advertising & Marketing identifies leading industry partners in each area.

With SQLake, advertisers and marketers achieve a leap in time to delivery and data freshness for use cases such as machine learning (ML) model training, campaign performance management and optimization, dynamic audience segmentation, real-time bidding, ROI reporting, data science and ad hoc analytics. Beyond making data engineers 10X more productive it enables self-service for data users who know SQL – such as data scientists, analysts, ad/marketing ops personnel, product managers and account managers.

One benefit of migrating or building advertising and marketing workloads on the most widely adopted cloud is the number of integrations and distribution channels connecting shared data with flexibility and interoperability. Whether you are seeking third party data or tools for better managing first party data, there are both AWS and third-party solutions offered in the AWS Data Exchange, AWS Marketplace, along with the largest community of AWS Partner Network (APN) members, including Upsolver.

“As a global leader in smart ad serving, omnichannel personalization, and consumer intelligence, Clinch ingests and processes billions of events per day into our AWS data lake, a scenario that is largely supported by Upsolver,” said Yaron Cohen, Vice President of Research and Development at Clinch. “The self-serve, intuitive operability offered by Upsolver has driven an immense amount of efficiency and speed to my team, and enables us to deliver new features quickly that improve ROI for our customers.”

Together, Upsolver and AWS help serve the analytics needs of advertising and marketing firms such as AppsFlyer, SimilarWeb, Clinch, Peer39, Mantis, BigaBid and MediaSense.

Support for AWS Redshift Serverless is Upsolver’s latest advancement in supporting AWS customers, who can use Upsolver with a broad range of services including Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Athena, Amazon Kinesis, Amazon Managed Streaming for Apache Kafka (Amazon MSK), Amazon Redshift, Amazon SageMaker and more.

Sign up for a 30-day risk-free trial of SQLake today, after which usage is charged at 10 cents / GB of data ingested, with unlimited pipelines and no minimum commit. Upsolver is available for subscription on AWS Marketplace.

About Upsolver

Upsolver is a tight-knit group of data engineers and infrastructure developers obsessed with removing the friction from building data pipelines, in order to accelerate the real-time delivery of big data to the people who need it.

Founded in 2015 by data engineers Ori Rafael and Yoni Eini, Upsolver has grown from an Israeli-based venture focused on adtech to a global business serving customers across many industries including software, manufacturing, oil and gas, health care, and financial services. Upsolver’s platform enables a variety of high-value analytics use cases such as user behavior, IoT monitoring, and log analytics.

Upsolver is headquartered in San Francisco with R&D centered in Tel Aviv. Customers span regions and industries, such as Cox Automotive, IronSource, ProofPoint and Wix. Its top-tier investors include Scale Venture Partners, Vertex Ventures US, Wing Venture Capital, and JVP. For more information, please visit www.upsolver.com.

Contacts

Press Contact

Rick Bilodeau



+1-415-939-7425



rick@upsolver.com