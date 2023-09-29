Unveiling the Winning Design: Traffic Control Box Competition Shines Light on Hate Crime Awareness Month

The City of Bedford, TX and SpeedPro Irving join forces to raise awareness of Hate Crime Awareness Month in the greater Dallas area

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SpeedPro Irving, a leading provider of best-in-class large format printing and graphics, is announcing its collaboration with the City of Bedford, TX to raise visibility for Hate Crime Awareness Month via a traffic control box design competition. On October 2, 2023 at 11:30am the community will gather to reveal the winning design that will transform an ordinary traffic control box to an inspiring work of art at the entrance of the Generations Park at Boys Ranch in Bedford, TX.





“The collaboration between the City of Bedford and SpeedPro is a great example of community building,” said Krissi Oden, cultural arts manager for the city of Bedford. “Public art has the potential to engage and educate in unique ways.”

The selected design, by local artist Jodi Pope, features a graphic novel superhero aesthetic, symbolizing gratitude, helpfulness, and understanding. It encourages reflection on the message of unity and protection against hate. A QR code has been integrated into the design to direct citizens to more information on how to recognize and report hate crimes.

The material chosen for the traffic control box wrap produced by SpeedPro Irving demonstrates an eco-conscious approach, utilizing non-PVC vinyl, making it recyclable and significantly better for the environment compared to PFAS, also known as forever chemicals. In addition, the wrap features Greenguard Gold Certified inks, designed to endure for many years, highlighting SpeedPro Irving’s dedication to stringent environmental standards. The final print will be protected by a special anti-graffiti laminate so it can be cleaned without harm if it is ever ‘tagged’.

“SpeedPro Irving is excited to be a part of a project that will have such a positive impact on the Bedford community. The unveiling of the newly designed traffic control box is a testament to our shared vision to foster a safer, more inclusive community,” added David Ostermann, owner of SpeedPro Irving.

