UNO Brand Launches Nationwide Search for Chief UNO Player to Debut Its Newest Game: UNO Quatro

The job description calls for the ultimate UNO fan to play the UNO Quatro game for four hours a day, four days a week for four weeks for $4,444.44 a week

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced today the nationwide search for the first-ever Chief UNO Player, calling on the ultimate UNO fan to take on the ultimate job. The UNO brand is welcoming applications to become the Chief UNO Player, a part-time position responsible for introducing fans to the latest innovation from the world’s #1 card game, UNO Quatro.





To celebrate the launch of the UNO Quatro game, the Chief UNO Player will have fun tasks ahead of them like challenging worthy competitors to a game of UNO Quatro and teaching the new rules to fans (while having fun along the way, of course!). Starting September 13, 2023, the Chief UNO Player will report to work to challenge fans in spirited gameplay for four hours a day, four days a week over four weeks. Your new office? Pier 17 – The Seaport in New York City. And best of all? The new Chief UNO Player will get to earn $4,444.44 a week for the entirety of the program… Yes, we know it’s a lot of fours!

“We’re constantly looking to create new ways for fans to engage with UNO – and with the nationwide search for the first-ever Chief UNO Player, we’re bringing in-person gameplay to fans in a way they’ve never experienced before,” said Ray Adler, Vice President and Global Head of Games, Mattel. “We’re thrilled to offer a position to the ultimate UNO player to help introduce our brand-new game, UNO Quatro, to the world. Who wouldn’t want to spend their afternoons playing UNO – and best of all, getting paid while doing it?”

Starting today through August 10th, fans can apply to become Chief UNO Player by stitching this video from the UNO TikTok channel calling for applications. The main requirements are a love for the UNO brand, an outgoing personality to speak with and challenge anyone walking by, and being able to work in NYC. What could be better than playing games, meeting new people, and enjoying the fresh outdoors as you get paid?

Applicants must be US residents and 18 or older to apply. For more information, please visit https://shop.mattel.com/pages/chief-uno-player.

For the past five decades, UNO has brought people together through simple, universal gameplay that transcends languages and cultures, maintaining its legacy as a beloved Family game. UNO Quatro is the latest expansion of UNO gameplay – combining the challenge of getting four in a row with the classic UNO game strategy of matching colors or numbers. Fans all over the country can still experience the friendly competition of the UNO Quatro game with friends and family at home. For more information and to purchase UNO Quatro, visit https://shop.mattel.com/products/uno-quatro-hpf82.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming and digital experiences, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.

MAT-GAME

Contacts

News Media

Kelly Powers



Kelly.Powers@mattel.com

Rachel Roy



Rachel.Roy@mattel.com