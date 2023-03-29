Unlimited Systems Partners with Phreesia, Improving Efficiency and Offering an Integrated Patient-Driven Intake Experience for Oncology Groups

CINCINNATI & WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unlimited Systems, a leading revenue cycle application provider for specialty healthcare, and Phreesia, a leader in patient intake, outreach and activation, are partnering to offer a new integration that allows independent oncology practices and health systems to enhance the patient experience and reduce staff burden.

Through this partnership, organizations that use Unlimited Systems will now be able to leverage Phreesia to deliver a patient-driven intake experience, while also providing convenient features like mobile check-in and automated appointment reminders. Unlimited Systems’ groups will also have access to Phreesia’s oncology-specific clinical tools for collecting patient-reported outcomes and addressing gaps in care.

The integration is also expected to reduce data entry and save staff time with logic-driven consent management, real-time insurance verification, robust payment workflows and a streamlined referral process.

“Unlimited Systems serves an important community of independent oncology practices and health systems, and Phreesia is proud to meet its specialty needs,” said Phreesia CEO Chaim Indig. “We believe our patient intake tools will help these practices capture crucial, real-time information while providing staff with new efficiencies so they can focus even more on what really matters – the care of their cancer patients. We look forward to driving value and helping deliver care to many practices across the country.”

Unlimited Systems’ practices currently using Phreesia have seen benefits including:

69% of patients have checked themselves in for visits, saving an average of more than 5 minutes per visit.

86% of patients have had their insurance verified prior to the visit, saving additional time and enhancing their overall experience onsite.

“We are excited to announce the new partnership with Phreesia, an established category leader in the patient engagement solution space,” said Brian Gockerman, CEO of Unlimited Systems. “We believe this collaboration reinforces our commitment to providing customers preferred access to market-proven applications that complement our revenue cycle platform for specialty healthcare, Unlimited Financials™.”

For more information on Phreesia, visit www.phreesia.com. For more information Unlimited Systems, visit www.unlimitedsystems.com.

About Phreesia

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their healthcare and provides a modern, convenient experience, while enabling our clients to enhance clinical care and drive efficiency. For more information, visit Phreesia.com.

About Unlimited Systems

Unlimited Systems is a software development company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio for the past 16 years focused on financial management solutions for specialty healthcare. More than 3,000 Oncology providers already utilize Unlimited’s software to effectively drive their front office and revenue cycle operations and better support patient care. Unlimited Systems is committed to ensuring that specialty healthcare providers thrive in a dynamic reimbursement environment. The organization takes pride in knowing that their efforts directly impact the lives of cancer patients and the effectiveness of cancer centers across the nation. Learn more about Unlimited Systems by visiting www.unlimitedsystems.com.

Phreesia Forward-looking Statements:

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and expectations regarding future performance, including statements regarding the expected results and benefits of Phreesia’s partnership with Unlimited Systems. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although Phreesia’s management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of Phreesia. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected or that the intended benefits of Phreesia’s partnership with Unlimited Systems will not be realized when expected or at all; changes in laws and regulations applicable to Phreesia’s business model; changes in market conditions and receptivity to Phreesia’s products and services; Phreesia’s ability to maintain the security and availability of its platform; Phreesia’s ability to make accurate predictions about its industry; the recent high inflationary environment and other general market, political, economic and business conditions; and Phreesia’s ability to attract, retain and cross-sell to healthcare services clients. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Phreesia’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Phreesia’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023 and other SEC filings. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. Phreesia undertakes no obligation to update, and expressly disclaims the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

