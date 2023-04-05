UNLEASH America 2023: The Must-Attend HR Event in Las Vegas

UNLEASH America to feature more than 150 speakers across 16 stages and summits, where innovation, learning, and inspiration collide

UNLEASH, a global digital media and events business delivering the latest news, analysis and market trends for HR, technology, learning and recruitment leaders, today announced the key features of UNLEASH America, The International Festival of HR, to be held April 26-27 in Las Vegas.

UNLEASH America is designed for leaders in HR, finance, IT and operations who are seeking to drive digital transformation into the human resources function of their operations and discover the latest trends and emerging concepts that can help them navigate workforce transformation in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. UNLEASH America also is an exhibition marketplace for vendors whose tools and technologies are used by companies to drive change.

UNLEASH America has been the world’s most influential HR marketplace for more than five years. Each year leaders and technology buyers gather from over 2,000 leading employers, influencing over 12 million employees and adding $18 trillion to the global economy. UNLEASH America is the conference for those looking to maintain a position at the forefront of HR, as well as for those looking to gain the knowledge needed to revolutionize their systems, overhauling them for the better.

“UNLEASH America features a myriad of exceptional sessions, speakers, and experiences, for an unforgettable journey as we explore the future of work, unearthing innovative solutions and insights to propel your organization forward. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to engage, learn, and elevate your HR strategies in this unparalleled event!” said UNLEASH founder and CEO Marc Coleman.

Themes and stages dedicated to the HR topics that matter most

The themes of UNLEASH America include:

Future of Work : A human-centric workplace outperforms the competition. Attendees can immerse themselves in the trends shaping the future of work and learn from leaders in the field.

: A human-centric workplace outperforms the competition. Attendees can immerse themselves in the trends shaping the future of work and learn from leaders in the field. HR Technology : UNLEASH America is a one-stop shop to discover groundbreaking technology and the forward-looking tactics that industry leaders have adopted to create real impact in their organizations.

: UNLEASH America is a one-stop shop to discover groundbreaking technology and the forward-looking tactics that industry leaders have adopted to create real impact in their organizations. Learning and Skills : Recessionary forces and the “hybrid by default” workplace mean organizations need a rock-solid learning and skills playbook, which UNLEASH America will help attendees develop.

: Recessionary forces and the “hybrid by default” workplace mean organizations need a rock-solid learning and skills playbook, which UNLEASH America will help attendees develop. Talent and Recruitment: Attract, manage, nurture and empower a diverse, high-performing workforce by creating a total talent strategy.

UNLEASH America includes stages dedicated to important topics and trends in HR today. The 16 stages of UNLEASH America include the Main Stage and stages focusing on HR tech, recruitment, learning and skills, talent, HR transformation, employee experience, culture and purpose, DEIB, well-being, influencers, innovation, and product spotlights.

Compelling keynotes deliver expert insights on today’s and tomorrow’s trends

The keynotes address important trends and technologies in HR including artificial intelligence, people and purpose, multicultural teams and the evolving labor market.

The day-one keynotes on Wednesday, April 26 include:

“The Great Reset: The Irreversible Connection of People and Purpose”

Attendees will unlock the potential of people and purpose and discover the powerful connection between talent and organizational success with Dean Carter, chief people and purpose officer at Guild Education. Carter will share his invaluable insights on rethinking the role of CHROs and harnessing the potential of the American workforce. Carter’s extensive experience across various sectors offers a unique perspective on shaping the future of work responsibly.

“Teaming Up With AI: Unleash the Smart Teams of the Future”

Attendees will discover the power of AI-human collaboration with Dr. Vivienne Ming, a distinguished theoretical neuroscientist, entrepreneur, and founder of Socos Labs. Ming has a wealth of experience in AI-driven research and unique insights on harnessing the potential of AI-human collaboration and fostering innovation in organizations. Attendees will learn how smart teams of the future will seamlessly integrate technology and human skills for unparalleled success.

“From Hype to Innovation: An HR Guide to Adopting Generative AI Technologies”

Attendees will explore the synergy between humans and technology in our rapidly changing world, delve into the latest emerging technologies and discover strategies to harness their power with Maurice Conti, visionary futurist and technology expert. Conti will unveil pragmatic solutions to leveraging generative AI, immersive reality, and more in an organization. With extensive experience working with global corporations and governments, Conti offers a unique perspective on thriving amidst uncertainty by evolving mindsets and skillsets.

The day-two keynotes on Thursday, April 27 include:

“Cultural Intelligence: The Power of Building Successful Multicultural Teams”

Attendees will discover the keys to navigating virtual cross-cultural teams and learn to leverage cultural diversity while overcoming communication challenges in a global environment with Erin Meyer, New York Times’ best-selling author of “The Culture Map” and INSEAD professor. Meyer provides valuable insights into managing cross-cultural complexities and offers strategies for effective international collaboration. With a wealth of experience living and working across continents, she equips global leaders with the tools to understand diverse management styles and enhance the success of their multicultural teams.

“Economists Talk: Unleashing America’s Talent Marketplace”

Attendees will explore the evolving labor market with the world’s leading economists and analysts as they discuss challenges, opportunities, and strategies for success amid economic uncertainties and workforce transformation. The panelists are:

Gad Levanon, Ph.D., Chief Economist, The Burning Glass Institute. A renowned economist and expert on U.S. and global labor market trends, Levanon offers valuable insights on the impact of economic developments on employers.

Ph.D., Chief Economist, The Burning Glass Institute. A renowned economist and expert on U.S. and global labor market trends, Levanon offers valuable insights on the impact of economic developments on employers. Kathi Enderes, Ph.D., SVP Research, The Josh Bersin Company. With more than 20 years of experience, Enderes’ passion is making work more meaningful, and her research supports clients with evidence-based insights in HR, talent and technology.

Ph.D., SVP Research, The Josh Bersin Company. With more than 20 years of experience, Enderes’ passion is making work more meaningful, and her research supports clients with evidence-based insights in HR, talent and technology. Andrew Flowers, Labor Economist, AppCast. Flowers’ expertise in economic policy and the U.S. and European labor markets brings clarity to the changing economic landscape, making him a sought-after voice in the media.

Labor Economist, AppCast. Flowers’ expertise in economic policy and the U.S. and European labor markets brings clarity to the changing economic landscape, making him a sought-after voice in the media. Julia Pollack, Ph.D., Chief Economist, ZipRecruiter. An acclaimed labor economist, Pollack provides powerful perspectives on employment dynamics, job market shifts and the evolving talent landscape, inspiring action and innovation.

UNLEASH Startup competition and networking opportunities

UNLEASH America creates a platform for startups to grow their businesses and succeed. Opportunities for startups include:

UNLEASH Startup, the longest-running startup competition in the world for HR, HR tech, future of work and technology startups

Opportunities to network with successful entrepreneurs, VCs, funds, incubators, influencers, investors, prospective customers, future buyers and partners

Learning from the best: UNLEASH America will help put product development, sales and marketing on the fast track to success.

UNLEASH Startup competition winners and finalists often announce investment rounds or acquisition shortly after the show. Examples of funding include MobieTrain ($8M), Our Tandem ($2M), Textio ($43M) and acquisitions include Peakon ($700M), CandidateID (NA), Clustree ($19M), TalentBin (NA), and PaddleHR (NA).

UNLEASH Boardrooms provide expert insights and advice

UNLEASH Boardrooms include workshops, discussions and sessions presented by a stellar lineup of industry experts including Josh Bersin, Madeline Laurano, Mike Ettling, Robin Erickson, Elliott Masie, Erin Meyer, and many more. UNLEASH Boardroom participants also can gain vital insights on strategic system selection from Deloitte, discover the future of work with Forrester, and uncover investment trends in HR tech with Aptitude Research.

There’s an app for that

The UNLEASH app maximizes the UNLEASH America experience. It is a one-stop shop for seamless event navigation, tailored networking opportunities, and exclusive content. It is available for download here.

Pre-events (Tuesday, April 25)

For those arriving early and eager to maximize their networking and learning opportunities, UNLEASH enhances pre-event and partners events on Tuesday, April 25, with an array of stimulating summits and bootcamps. The line-up includes the prestigious Vendor Summit, Talent Acquisition Summit, HR Tech Summit, and the immersive Talent Intelligence Bootcamp by The Bersin Company. These events present incredible chances to connect with industry leaders, learn from the best, and celebrate the future of HR at UNLEASH’s exhilarating kick-off party.

Party and network at the UNLEASH Night Summit

The UNLEASH Night Summit will be held on Wednesday, April 26 at the outdoor plaza in Caesars Forum, where 1,200 esteemed clients will gather under the watchful gaze of the High Roller Ferris wheel and the setting sun. It will be an evening of vibrant networking, drinks, and entertainment with the who’s who of the HR industry from America’s leading organizations and an opportunity to forge lasting relationships, share insights, and celebrate the future of HR.

About UNLEASH

UNLEASH is a global digital media and events business delivering the latest news, analysis and market trends for HR, technology, learning and recruitment leaders. Since 2011, UNLEASH has served as a strategic transformation engine for human resources, built to inspire, connect and empower HR leaders worldwide to navigate the fast-changing world of work. For more information, please visit https://www.unleash.ai/.

About UNLEASH America

UNLEASH America Conference & Expo in Las Vegas is the most influential HR marketplace in the world. For a decade, UNLEASH has been the proving ground for startups, scaleups, breakthrough technologies and global innovators shaping HR. For more information, please visit https://www.unleash.ai/unleashamerica/.

