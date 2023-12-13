University of Utah Women’s Basketball, Gymnastics and Men’s Basketball Student-Athletes Have Opportunity to Receive Their Choice of New SUV or Truck

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CrimsonCollective–In perhaps the largest teamwide NIL agreement in collegiate women’s sports, the Utah Crimson Collective and its streaming app, Utah 360°, today surprised its athletes again by announcing a landmark agreement honoring the University of Utah’s women’s and men’s basketball and women’s gymnastics teams. This extends an extraordinary offer to the student-athletes, with a choice of receiving a lease for a 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited Edition or a 2024 Ram 1500 Big Horn truck, complete with the Night Edition package.









Utah Crimson Collective put these plans in motion last Spring to provide the student-athletes the opportunity for the use of the vehicles in time for their respective seasons.

“As a former University of Utah gymnast, it’s incredibly meaningful for me to support our female student-athletes, as well as our talented young men,” said Nicole Mouskondis, Co-CEO of Nicholas and Co., and board member of Crimson Collective. “When we began with the Crimson Collective, we envisioned an equitable platform that supports and connects all student-athletes, and particularly our women’s teams. This initiative is not just about providing transportation; it’s about showing all our student-athletes that their achievements and contributions to the community are equally celebrated, on and off the field.”

The lease and insurance costs are being provided by donors to the Crimson Collective for the student-athletes, ensuring all are acknowledged and appreciated for their contributions and encouraged to give back to our local communities. During the fall, the Collective offered Ram 1500 trucks to every football scholarship student-athlete.

The Collective is designed to support Utah student-athletes and their contribution to non-profit organizations in the Salt Lake community. In addition to Mouskondis, Utah Athletics Director Mark Harlan, coaches, Collective board members, and fans were on hand to unveil the SUVs and trucks and share the news with the student-athletes.

“This historic offering is game-changing, particularly for women’s collegiate sports. Building off our success with Utes’ football, we’re setting a new standard by enhancing support and expanding opportunities in collegiate athletics, paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable environment for all student-athletes,” said Derek Mattsson, CEO of For The Win 360°. “The Utah 360° streaming app has been instrumental in this historic initiative, not only with new opportunities for these incredible student-athletes, but also by introducing a new avenue for donors and sponsors to support the students.”

“I grew up watching and dreaming of becoming a Lady Ute. Women’s gymnastics has been part of my life, and today I am so proud to be part of the Crimson Collective, which has, since its inception, been dedicated to honoring the women athletes of Utah, as well as the men. I hope my enthusiasm for these programs will be contagious as I cover them on the Utah 360° streaming app,” said Missy Marlowe, former women’s gymnastics champion, former Olympian and NCAA gymnastics champion.

Utah 360° is the Utah Crimson Collective’s free streaming app, loaded with exclusive content, and empowering student-athletes to open doors to promotional and financial opportunities. Moreover, it introduces an innovative avenue for donors and sponsors to support universities and collectives, ensuring amplified visibility for brands backing these student-athletes.

In conjunction with this landmark NIL opportunity, Utah 360° has expanded its slate of exclusive content to feature original programming focusing on women’s gymnastics and women’s and men’s basketball, led by Utah sports legends and storytellers including Marlowe, as the gymnastics ambassador, and Sean Mooney, as the basketball ambassador.

Utah 360° can be found on Google Play and Apple’s App Store and accessed on various streaming devices, including phones, tablets, or web browsers via http://www.ftwin360.com.

About Crimson Collective:

The Utah Crimson Collective is dedicated to partnering with local student influencers in order to use their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) to support local charities in the Salt Lake City valley to fulfill their various charters. The Crimson Collective’s mission is to create a program that makes a difference for Utah’s student-athletes, our team, and our town.

For more information, please visit https://www.crimsoncollective.org.

About For The Win 360°:

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, For The Win 360° makes streaming apps for NIL NCAA Collectives, donors, sponsors, fans, and athletes. This brand-new streaming video experience was developed by a team of proven entrepreneurs in video advertising and television. For The Win 360° is creating a new reason for donors to support their Collectives, by offering greater exposure to the brands, products, and sponsors that are contributing to these athletes and a new way to get to know them better. The platform delivers first-class technology, premium content, and much more to be revealed.

For more information, visit http://www.ftwin360.com

