University of Phoenix Releases New Issue of its Journal of Leadership Studies

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix has released the latest issue of its Journal of Leadership Studies (JLS), Fall 2022, featuring a symposium on socially just leadership and culturally relevant leadership learning and concluding with a Leadership Perspectives article, “Virtual Leadership: CEOs and C-Level Executives of Healthcare Organizations in the U.S. Reimagine New Roles as Virtual Leaders,” co-authored by Debra Sandberg, Ed.D, NHA, Carla Pennington, DM, and Michael Adrian Lindquist, Ed.D.

The article details a qualitative study exploring how virtual leaders in healthcare organizations learned new skills and implemented new technology to manage the day-to-day business through virtual communications, virtual team building, and conducting patient care coordinated through remote workers.

Sandberg is a University of Phoenix faculty member in the Center for Leadership Studies and Organizational Research (CLOSR) and in the College of Health Professions Master of Health Administration program. Pennington is alum of the College of Doctoral Studies. Lindquist is a faculty member of College of Doctoral Studies and CLOSR.

“The JLS provides invaluable insights on the evolution of theory and practice of leadership,” states Hinrich Eylers, Ph.D., P.E., Editor-in-Chief of the JLS, and vice provost, College of Doctoral Studies at University of Phoenix. “Virtual leadership has emerged as a significant shift since the pandemic changed how we work and live, and this article has key insights for us to consider in our methodological and theoretical interpretations that inform and influence leadership in praxis.”

The Journal of Leadership Studies is a quarterly academic research publication, produced by Wiley, on behalf of the University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies, that provides opportunities for scholars including doctoral students, faculty members, and practitioners to publish their research. The Journal synthesizes theory with real-world practical experience of tested leaders. It helps position quality academic scholarship so it can impact organizational decision-making.

Read the current issue of the Journal of Leadership Studies here.

Learn more about the Journal of Leadership Studies publication here.

