University of Phoenix Launches Alumni Chronicles Magazine

Digital and print magazine features alumni profiles, inspiring stories, news, and career tips

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix is pleased to announce the launch of Alumni Chronicles Magazine, available both digitally and in print, a publication dedicated to telling the stories of University alumni and their achievements. With more than one million alumni and active state and regional alumni chapters across the country, the University of Phoenix Alumni Chronicles Magazine seeks to highlight University alumni and connect readers with timely news and career features. The magazine stems from the well-received Alumni Chronicles blog, which was launched in November 2021 and has since expanded.

“The accomplishments of our University of Phoenix alumni are a source of great pride for both students and faculty,” states John Woods, Ph.D., provost and chief academic officer. “We are pleased to have the opportunity to both amplify alumni stories with the launch of Alumni Chronicles Magazine and to offer a place where more individuals can stay connected with their alumni network. As we share meaningful stories, we seek to enhance our robust community of University graduates doing important work.”

The magazine seeks to build a strong sense of community among alumni while also catering to their unique needs. The majority of University of Phoenix alumni are women (62.6%) and most of them are between 30 and 39 years old (40.9%). One consequence of those demographics is a strong career focus. In fact, University of Phoenix alumni include more than 33,000 C-suite level executives and upwards of 83,000 C-suite, owner and/or partner-level professionals. As a result, the magazine emphasizes career-centric content designed to both inform and inspire readers.

Published twice per year in the fall and spring, each volume of the magazine will feature:

Inspiring stories of accomplishment, featuring notable University graduates

News on the latest University of Phoenix developments and innovations

Career tips and tools such as job market trends and timely industry insights

In addition to publications for University of Phoenix graduates, the University provides lifetime Alumni Resources including continued career support, discounts on professional development and everyday purchases, networking, and ways to stay involved. Alumni also benefit from the University of Phoenix Career Services for Life® commitment, which provides resources for career planning, advising, resumé building, interview prep, and networking.

University of Phoenix alumni interested in sharing their story for Alumni Chronicles can submit here. Alumni interested in engaging with the Alumni Network chapter nearest to them can learn more here.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

Contacts

Sharla Hooper



University of Phoenix



sharla.hooper@phoenix.edu