United States New Franchise Concept Report (NCR) 2023 Featuring up to 300 Contact Leads for Brands Discussed – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The United States New Franchise Concept Report is an annual subscription to quarterly reports that provides valuable insight into new franchise concepts added to the analyst’s database. It is an invaluable sales and marketing tool for any company looking to target the franchise market long-term.

The United States New Franchise Concept Report enables subscribers to:

Build deeper long term relationships by securing long term relationships with brands in their early stages of growth

Gain a competitive advantage, reach new up and coming concepts before other suppliers do

Maximize your salespeople’s time by enabling them to focus only on the best leads with the most potential to scale

Enable your market messaging to resonate

Finding new franchises with true potential can be challenging – new businesses are opening every day, but long-term success rates for entrepreneurs are low. So which businesses present valuable, long-term opportunities for suppliers? Attending events to generate leads is often costly and less advantageous than expected; moreover, constantly searching to discover investment opportunities as they arise can involve hours of effort with little to no avail. The analyst has access to franchise information before any other firm of its kind and they compile their new concepts list on a quarterly basis to keep interested investors and suppliers updated, thus expediting the process of finding promising new franchises.

Franchises enter this report when the analyst “discovers” them and codes them with their Unique Numbering System (FRUNS) for the first time. The overwhelming majority have been franchising for 3 years or less. The report will help you find new brands to market to more quickly. The analyst has a first-look advantage with emerging franchise brands through their FDD filings and our ongoing discovery process, which includes site visits and executive contacts from these new businesses. The analyst is the only company that tracks all of the franchise brands in the United States while verifying their viability in the marketplace.

The United States New Franchise Concepts Report subscription delivers the following:

4 quarterly reports that provide insights that can make a difference to your sales and marketing efforts

200-300 contact leads for the brands discussed in the issue, including executive contacts

An executive contact list of the management team at each franchise brand, including titles, job codes, HQ addresses, HQ phones, and websites.

Utilize the report to create sales preparatory information that qualifies them as leads and initiate intelligent communication with the brand

3 Natives Cafe

55Fitness

A.C.E. Janitorial

All MedSearch

Barry’s Cheesesteaks and More

BeLocal

Bengal Bay Grill

Big Block Realty

Burger Boss Grassfed Natural Goodness

Buzzed Bull Creamery

CamiCakes Cupcakes

Care on Call

Carolina Hemp Company

Champions Martial Arts Center

Cheesetella

ChickPeas Kitchen

Chicken Guy!

Chocolate Bash

CodeAdvantage

Cook’s Tortas

Doorstep Details

Ducklings Early Learning Center

Engel & Volkers Yachting

Factory Donuts

Fun 4 US Kids

Global Enterprise Disaster Restoration

Grater Grilled Cheese

Healthy Hands Cooking

Healthy Within

Hyper Kidz

I’m The Chef Too

Iron Valley Real Estate

Junbi

Junk Shot

King Jane

LeTip

Level UP Learning Center

Long Island Bagel Cafe

Loyalty Networking

Moge Tee

My Gateway Tax Service

MyFit18

NextGen Great Sealcoating

Ninja Nation

Northern Lights Pizza Company

Ocean Exteriors

Oksana Enrichment

One You Love Homecare

Otto’s Tacos

PABLO

PLUMBERZ

Palace Inn

Pink Realty

Pocket Deli

Pureflo Yoga

Red-E-Bins

Rock and Roll Daycare

Santucci’s Original Square Pizza

Scooped Cookie Dough Bar

Slices

Springwell Exercise Clinic

Squeeze

Sugar Sugar

Superior Insurance

Sweat440

Sweatheory

Taffer’s Tavern

Tempo by Hilton

The Chef Agency

The College Advisor

The Compound

The Cookie Dough Cafe

The Original Popcorn House

The Retirement Income Store

The Warrior Factory

Trapper’s Sushi Co.

Tru Bowl Superfood Bar

Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar

Underworld LARP

Verve Taco

Watters International Realty

XimiVogue

