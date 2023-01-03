United States New Franchise Concept Report (NCR) 2023 Featuring up to 300 Contact Leads for Brands Discussed – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “United States New Franchise Concept Report (NCR)” newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The United States New Franchise Concept Report is an annual subscription to quarterly reports that provides valuable insight into new franchise concepts added to the analyst’s database. It is an invaluable sales and marketing tool for any company looking to target the franchise market long-term.
The United States New Franchise Concept Report enables subscribers to:
- Build deeper long term relationships by securing long term relationships with brands in their early stages of growth
- Gain a competitive advantage, reach new up and coming concepts before other suppliers do
- Maximize your salespeople’s time by enabling them to focus only on the best leads with the most potential to scale
- Enable your market messaging to resonate
Finding new franchises with true potential can be challenging – new businesses are opening every day, but long-term success rates for entrepreneurs are low. So which businesses present valuable, long-term opportunities for suppliers? Attending events to generate leads is often costly and less advantageous than expected; moreover, constantly searching to discover investment opportunities as they arise can involve hours of effort with little to no avail. The analyst has access to franchise information before any other firm of its kind and they compile their new concepts list on a quarterly basis to keep interested investors and suppliers updated, thus expediting the process of finding promising new franchises.
Franchises enter this report when the analyst “discovers” them and codes them with their Unique Numbering System (FRUNS) for the first time. The overwhelming majority have been franchising for 3 years or less. The report will help you find new brands to market to more quickly. The analyst has a first-look advantage with emerging franchise brands through their FDD filings and our ongoing discovery process, which includes site visits and executive contacts from these new businesses. The analyst is the only company that tracks all of the franchise brands in the United States while verifying their viability in the marketplace.
The United States New Franchise Concepts Report subscription delivers the following:
- 4 quarterly reports that provide insights that can make a difference to your sales and marketing efforts
- 200-300 contact leads for the brands discussed in the issue, including executive contacts
- An executive contact list of the management team at each franchise brand, including titles, job codes, HQ addresses, HQ phones, and websites.
- Utilize the report to create sales preparatory information that qualifies them as leads and initiate intelligent communication with the brand
Companies Mentioned
- 3 Natives Cafe
- 55Fitness
- A.C.E. Janitorial
- All MedSearch
- Barry’s Cheesesteaks and More
- BeLocal
- Bengal Bay Grill
- Big Block Realty
- Burger Boss Grassfed Natural Goodness
- Buzzed Bull Creamery
- CamiCakes Cupcakes
- Care on Call
- Carolina Hemp Company
- Champions Martial Arts Center
- Cheesetella
- ChickPeas Kitchen
- Chicken Guy!
- Chocolate Bash
- CodeAdvantage
- Cook’s Tortas
- Doorstep Details
- Ducklings Early Learning Center
- Engel & Volkers Yachting
- Factory Donuts
- Fun 4 US Kids
- Global Enterprise Disaster Restoration
- Grater Grilled Cheese
- Healthy Hands Cooking
- Healthy Within
- Hyper Kidz
- I’m The Chef Too
- Iron Valley Real Estate
- Junbi
- Junk Shot
- King Jane
- LeTip
- Level UP Learning Center
- Long Island Bagel Cafe
- Loyalty Networking
- Moge Tee
- My Gateway Tax Service
- MyFit18
- NextGen Great Sealcoating
- Ninja Nation
- Northern Lights Pizza Company
- Ocean Exteriors
- Oksana Enrichment
- One You Love Homecare
- Otto’s Tacos
- PABLO
- PLUMBERZ
- Palace Inn
- Pink Realty
- Pocket Deli
- Pureflo Yoga
- Red-E-Bins
- Rock and Roll Daycare
- Santucci’s Original Square Pizza
- Scooped Cookie Dough Bar
- Slices
- Springwell Exercise Clinic
- Squeeze
- Sugar Sugar
- Superior Insurance
- Sweat440
- Sweatheory
- Taffer’s Tavern
- Tempo by Hilton
- The Chef Agency
- The College Advisor
- The Compound
- The Cookie Dough Cafe
- The Original Popcorn House
- The Retirement Income Store
- The Warrior Factory
- Trapper’s Sushi Co.
- Tru Bowl Superfood Bar
- Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar
- Underworld LARP
- Verve Taco
- Watters International Realty
-
XimiVogue
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gai2t6
Contacts
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900