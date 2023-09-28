United Natural Foods Wraps Up Natural Winter Show in Las Vegas – Helps Retailers Prepare for Holiday Selling Season

Company concludes successful 2023 show season; changes show schedule for 2024 season to showcase full assortment of products and services and better align with customer buying

PROVIDENCE, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (the “Company” or “UNFI”) today completed its 2023 schedule of shows and events, concluding it with a successful Natural Winter Show in Las Vegas, NV, which wrapped up on Thursday, September 28. Throughout the two-day event more than 2,000 attendees, representing hundreds of UNFI customers from across North America, connected with UNFI’s extensive community of suppliers offering a wide-ranging assortment across grocery, fresh, organic and specialty departments. The show also featured UNFI’s Professional Services offerings to retailers, which drive traffic, save time and money, and enhance the shoppers’ experience.









“The UNFI shows physically connect our community of customers and suppliers in a way that creates real value for everyone,” said Steve Dietz, Chief Customer Officer at UNFI. “This natural show really showcased the innovation and passion from our natural and organic manufacturing partners and enabled retailers to discover new items that deliver the differentiated value proposition consumers expect from their local grocer, helping them remain competitive in their marketplace.”

This year’s UNFI Natural Winter Show included:

More than 2,000 attendees, including domestic and international retailers and suppliers.

Over 580 suppliers covering more than 75,000 square feet showcasing more than 800 brands.

Hundreds of new products, with more than 40 selected and featured in UNFI’s New Product Showcase Area and more than 35 highlighted as UpNext emerging brands.

The second appearance of the UNFI Food Safety and Quality Assurance team to help retailers navigate the new FDA rules on food traceability.

UNFI Professional Services experts providing solutions in Retail Technology, Store Operations, and Retail Marketing that help retailers reduce expenses, drive revenue, and enhance their customer’s shopping experience.

“UNFI is just a terrific partner in so many aspects of our business,” said Saj Khan, VP of Grocery Operations & Purchasing at Nugget Markets. “Through events like this week’s Las Vegas show, they work alongside our team to help us identify new and trending products, source great deals, and assist in supplier negotiations that are impactful to our merchandising plans. They are instrumental to our continued growth and success.”

One of the more unique aspects of UNFI shows is the Pitch Slam competition, presented by UNFI UpNext. The UNFI UpNext team discovers and mentors emerging brands, guiding their path to growth while helping deliver UNFI customers a regionally sourced, differentiated product mix. Pitch Slam pits UpNext suppliers alongside each other in a friendly and fun elevator pitch style competition. This year’s winner of the UNFI Natural Winter Show Pitch Slam was Ruby Hibiscus Water, a sparkling organic soda.

Noah Wunsch, founder of Ruby Hibiscus, said, “I’m so unbelievably grateful for such an exceptional group to acknowledge our up and coming brand, organic sparkling hibiscus line! We believe in clean and organic ingredients, with functional benefits, and it means the world to us to see that you all do as well.”

UNFI changing its show schedule for 2024.

Beginning in January 2024, to further reinforce UNFI’s customer and supplier-focused transformation, all UNFI selling shows will support both the natural and conventional supplier and customer channels, showcasing the Company’s unique and differentiated supply chain. UNFI’s 2024 Spring and Summer shows will be held February 7-8 in San Diego (West), and February 20-21 in Orlando (Central and East). As for the UNFI Holiday and Winter shows, they’ll be held June 4-5 in Uncasville, CT (East), and August 6-7 in Minneapolis (Central and West), respectively.

For more information on UNFI Shows, customers or suppliers can visit: https://www.unfi.com/shows-events or email events@unfi.com.

About UNFI

UNFI is North America’s premier grocery wholesaler delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded, and owned brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce providers, and food service customers. UNFI also provides a broad range of value-added services and segmented marketing expertise, including proprietary technology, data, market insights, and shelf management to help customers and suppliers build their businesses and brands. As the largest full-service grocery partner in North America, UNFI is committed to building a food system that is better for all and is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers. To learn more about how UNFI is delivering value for its stakeholders, visit www.unfi.com.

