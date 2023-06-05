Uniform Releases Composable CMS Evaluation Guide To Educate and Ease Headless Integration

Uniform is the starting point to implement a headless content management system; this guide helps brands evaluate vendors and properly migrate a solution risk-free

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Uniform, the leading provider in the emerging software category of digital experience composition platforms (DXCP), has issued the Composable CMS Evaluation Guide, a resource designed to help brands better understand—and evaluate—the headless content management solution (CMS) marketplace.

Brands seek flexibility and adaptability in composable architecture to avoid being locked into another monolithic architecture. Interest is rapidly increasing for composable technologies, which can be overwhelming, however.

In this guide, Uniform simplifies the nuances of headless technologies, vendor selection criteria, and common challenges in implementing a headless CMS, helping brands identify suitable technologies for achieving strategic goals while explaining how a DXCP-first approach like Uniform ensures loose coupling and prevents monolithic dependencies. Correspondingly, Uniform facilitates headless CMS integration, preventing hindrances to innovation due to excessive reliance on “glue code.”

Uniform is uniquely qualified to develop the Composable CMS Evaluation Guide because the company’s solution is built to work with any headless CMS vendor and the team is backed by developers and marketers with years of experience in content management. The in-depth guide provides a look at the complete process of evaluating and implementing a headless CMS, including insights into developing a background analysis, advice toward meeting strategic goals, vendor selection tips, and key requirements toward determining a composable stack.

“Over the last several years, the CMS marketplace has expanded exponentially, so has the architecture, making it harder for brands to track the differences between solutions and to know what to look for when evaluating solutions,” said Mark Demeny, Uniform’s head of product strategy. “Our guide describes the modern functional and nonfunctional criteria for evaluating headless CMS and walks planning teams through each step of the process.”

For brands, the decision to integrate composable solutions begins with Uniform. The company’s platform serves as a bridge to safer integration of both legacy and headless technologies, including a composable CMS. The guide highlights how implementation can be easier for brands and what to consider when selecting a headless CMS vendor, including steps to avoid the initial friction that comes with a migration in a rapid fashion.

The guide launches on the heels of the successful CMS Comparison Guide, which was released in March of this year. The CMS Comparison Guide helps brands review and study a side-by-side comparison of 15 leading CMS vendors, both headless and monolithic. That guide highlighted the strengths and weaknesses of each branded solution across content modeling, integration, workflow, and more key areas.

For more information on how Uniform DXCP can help brands build faster and more agile digital experiences, schedule a free demo here.

About Uniform

Uniform DXCP speeds up time to value for composable-experience architecture, lowers development costs, and makes it easy for business users to build digital experiences. A composable orchestration layer for legacy systems and headless APIs in Uniform DXCP eliminates the need for complex custom integration code, which delivers no business value. Instead, available for marketers, merchandisers, and other business users are no-code tools with which to build digital experiences with content from any source—without submitting developer tickets. Furthermore, Uniform DXCP’s high-performance personalization capability, delivered at the edge, raises conversion and CX for all channels.

Learn more at uniform.dev and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Jenny Bradford



Ketner Group Communications (for Uniform)



jenny@ketnergroup.com