Underdog Launches Largest Fantasy Football Tournament of All-Time with $15 Million Prize Pool

Best Ball Mania IV will award $3 million to winner of 2023 NFL season competition

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Underdog has unveiled the largest fantasy football tournament of all-time as Best Ball Mania IV will have $15 million in total prize money. The season-long competition, hosted by the fastest growing paid fantasy sports operator ever, will see the first-place participant be awarded $3 million.

“As a result of Underdog’s product being the best in the marketplace and through the support of our amazing fanbase, we have been able to up the ante for this year’s Best Ball Mania,” said Jeremy Levine, founder and co-CEO of Underdog. “We couldn’t be happier to award our loyal players with the highest payouts in fantasy football history.”

Last year’s tournament saw more than 451,000 entries, including more than 45,000 by the end of the first month, which illustrates the popularity and strength of Underdog’s Best Ball offering.

Best Ball, one of four game formats currently offered by Underdog, is an innovative form of season-long fantasy that requires no management after the draft. Participants simply draft their 18-player team, and each week Underdog inputs the highest scorers possible for your team. At the end of the season the team with the most points wins.

Underdog offers Best Ball contests in a variety of formats, including daily, weekly, playoff and season-long. Users can either compete against thousands of other entries for huge prizes or enter into a private draft with friends & family to compete for a smaller prize pool.

