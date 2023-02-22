Underdog Fantasy Launches Basketball Insider Show Gil’s Arena

Former three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas and co-host Josiah Johnson star in basketball-focused show featuring current and former NBA players

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Underdog Fantasy Sports, the fastest-growing paid fantasy sports company ever, today launched Gil’s Arena, the basketball themed show hosted by former three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas and ‘King of NBA Twitter’ Josiah Johnson, as the most recent addition to the Underdog Content Network. The show will air live three days a week (Tuesday – Thursday), 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET, from Gilbert’s basement in Woodland Hills, Calif., which has been transformed into a basketball set, with the feel of an arena, equipped with a jumbotron in the middle of the room. iHeartPodcasts will serve as the audio partner for the show.

Gil’s Arena will feature many current and former NBA players as guests, and feature NBA champion Rasheed Wallace, former NBA star Brandon Jennings, WNBA star Lexie Brown, UNC legend Rashad McCants, and social media star Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) as recurring talent.

Gilbert helped pioneer the ‘new media’ when he launched his own podcast in 2018, and Gil’s Arena will look to expand on that legacy, providing a platform for athletes, celebrities, and pundits to offer their authentic, unfiltered takes on basketball, culture, and current events on channels that are all free-to-consume.

“We’re excited to create a new environment for talking about the game we love – one where fans feel like they’re on the couch with us, analyzing the game on a deeper level,” says Gil’s Arena hosts Gilbert Arenas and Josiah Johnson. “We’re thankful for our partnership with Underdog Sports and how they’ve provided us a platform to do what we do best – give NBA fans elite basketball analysis, provocative takes and entertaining discussions on the game and players we know and love.”

“As Underdog Sports was considering how to venture into the basketball world and launch a show that provided high-level analysis, insights into the mind of pro players, big-time energy and unfiltered takes, we knew we needed to partner with Gil and Josiah,” says Underdog VP of Content, Tim Livingston. “Gil’s basement – his literal Arena – is an environment where the NBA’s most talented players and personnel feel completely comfortable to come and talk basketball in an authentic way. We hope our format appeals to fans tired of run-of-the-mill network basketball shows.”

Gil’s Arena joins existing shows Cut To It, hosted by five-time NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver Steve Smith Sr., Scheme, hosted by Underdog personality Josh Norris, and That’s What Sheed Said, hosted by four-time NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace in the ever-growing Underdog Content Network.

Gil’s Arena is distributed by iHeartPodcasts and will be available on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard.

