UnCruise Adventures Welcomes Monica Sagisi as Vice President of Marketing and Sales, Enhancing Small Ship Adventure Offerings

Experienced Cruise Professional Monica Sagisi Joins UnCruise Adventures to Drive Growth in Adventure Cruising









JUNEAU, Alaska–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UnCruise Adventures, a leader in the small ship post-pandemic adventure cruise boom, announces the addition of Monica Sagisi as its new Vice President of Marketing and Sales. Capitalizing on recent upticks in adventure vacation travel, UnCruise Adventures welcomes Ms. Sagisi to its executive team. She brings long term expedition cruising experience to the company’s sales and marketing departments, including over a decade at Paul Gauguin Cruises. Her background encompasses UnCruise Adventures’ primary destination of Alaska as well as Baja Mexico’s Gulf of California.

“I am thrilled to welcome Monica to the UnCruise Adventures family,” said Dan Blanchard, Owner, and CEO of UnCruise Adventures. “Her wealth of experience in expedition cruising and her passion for delivering exceptional travel experiences align perfectly with our values. Monica will be instrumental in taking our adventure offerings to new heights.”

Ms. Sagisi’s appointment comes at a time when UnCruise Adventures is celebrating its 28th year of unrivaled small ship discovery and redefining adventure cruising. With a fleet of nine ships exploring remote areas while supporting local communities, the addition of Monica Sagisi is a testament to UnCruise Adventures’ commitment to providing travelers with unforgettable journeys in a unique and sustainable way.

“I have always been a fan of UnCruise Adventures, now I’m thrilled to be part of the stellar team that provides these life-changing experiences! For me, coming back to small-ship cruising is like coming home,” shares Monica Sagisi, Vice President of Marketing and Sales, UnCruise Adventures.

Travelers seeking unique and immersive adventures can take advantage of UnCruise Adventures’ limited time offers, including significant savings on 2024 Baja, Mexico cruises, new adventure offers in Alaska like “Kids in Nature Savings,” “Adult Only Baja Cruise Deals,” along with new offers for WAVE Season 2024. UnCruise Adventures is about creating opportunities for everyone to experience the wonders of remote locations with small groups and a small footprint.

To secure a booking and embark on a small ship adventure, visit uncruise.com, contact UnCruise Adventures’ Adventure Specialists at [email protected], 888-862-8881, or contact your local travel advisor.

About UnCruise Adventures: UnCruise Adventures is a responsible travel and adventure leader in the small boat industry. They operate boutique yachts and small boats carrying 22-86 guests on voyages in Alaska, Hawaiian Islands, Gulf of California, Northern Baja California, Prince William Sound, Aleutian Islands, & Galápagos. UnCruise Adventures has been picked as the top adventure cruise line by Cruise Critic multiple times, and Travel & Leisure readers have also named UnCruise Adventures in its World’s Best Awards and its list of top 10 small ship ocean cruise lines for multiple years in a row. UnCruise Adventures is a member of the Adventure Travel Trade Association and Transformational Travel Council.

