UKG Ready Helps Leaner HR Teams Become Great Places to Work

Generative AI, personalization, and plans to make the UKG Great Place To Work Hub available to UKG Ready customers headline UKG Aspire

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UKG Aspire — UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, today announced more than 45,000 organizations with smaller and leaner HR teams are using the UKG Ready HCM suite to help create great workplaces. Innovations such as generative AI (GenAI), enhancements supporting ease of use and personalized experiences, and the 2024 availability of the industry-first UKG Great Place To Work® Hub for UKG Ready customers headlined this week’s annual UKG Aspire customer conference.





UKG Ready, which was recently named the Leader in the NelsonHall NEAT report for Next Generation HCM Technology in the SMB Market Focus, is an all-in-one suite to help leaner HR teams create great workplace experiences that support business growth. With a focus on HR, payroll, talent, and industry-leading workforce management, Ready increases efficiencies, supports compliance, and empowers employees with anytime, anywhere mobile access to complete important actions and find crucial information.

“We couldn’t be happier with our decision to partner with UKG,” said Christine Carr, vice president of HR at Yoga Joint. “Great companies start with a great foundation, which includes exceptional technology, and Ready does the heavy lifting for us when it comes to recruiting, onboarding, benefits, time, and attendance. When you’re a one-person HR department, every minute of every day matters, and UKG has given me so much time back to focus on strategic growth plans while helping cultivate a climate of empowerment.”

During UKG Aspire, HR and payroll professionals met UKG Bryte — an AI-powered sidekick — for the first time. UKG Bryte will support the Ready suite by shining a light on important insights, actions, and best practices that will help create better workplace experiences. UKG Bryte will also offer proactive recommendations and nudges in the Great Place To Work Hub, which will begin helping Ready customers turn HR metrics into opportunities for equity, belonging, and great leadership, beginning later in 2024. A first-of-its-kind solution, the Great Place To Work Hub helps organizations create better workplace cultures as a driver for business success.

Peer-to-peer time-off accrual donations were also introduced as part of the Ready suite, helping to create even more supportive workplace experiences. Internal and external benchmarks in areas such as pay help ensure fairness and competitiveness in hiring and promotions. Tools that help managers identity and re-engage disengaged employees are helping to further reduce turnover. And a curated employee homepage and welcome message increases personalization while serving up important and timely updates.

“We take great pride in our brand and believe that, if you’re looking to grow, you need to have technology and a partner that can evolve with you,” said Hoa Luong, chief operating officer at Boba Tea Company. “UKG is that partner for us and has helped us keep our people informed and engaged, which has fueled our business growth.”

“We saw the return on our investment almost immediately,” said Renecia Lowery-Jeter, chief people and diversity officer at Mike Morse Law Firm. “Processing paper onboarding forms used to take one to two hours per employee. With UKG, we’ve been able to reduce that time by 40% due to employee self-service. Most importantly, our people find Ready easy to use — a great affirmation of the solution’s appeal to our organization.”

Ready supports employees in 25 countries and is available in 15 languages, supporting fast-growing businesses that may look to expand their operations outside of the U.S. or Canada.

On the heels of timesheet pre-processing and guided corrections to help eliminate the last-minute crunch before payroll processing, Ready will also help payroll run even more smoothly with the 2024 introduction of:

Payroll pre-check reports, to proactively identify and reconcile errors prior to processing;

Manual W-2 editing to update incorrect information, a sought-after request directly from UKG customers; and

Native Canadian payroll.

“UKG Ready is so widely adopted because our HCM suite keeps people, not processes, at the center of work,” said Chris Kiklas, vice president of UKG Ready product management at UKG. “We have once again doubled down across our business, growing our Ready sales, services, and support teams, to ensure we can help as many businesses as possible realize their potential as great places to work.”

About UKG

At UKG, our purpose is people. We are on a mission to inspire every organization to become a great place to work through HCM technology built for all. More than 80,000 customers across all sizes, industries, and geographies trust UKG HR, payroll, and workforce management cloud solutions to drive great workplace experiences and make better, more confident people and business decisions. With the world’s largest collection of people data, work data, and culture data combined with rich experience using artificial intelligence in the service of people, we connect culture insights with business outcomes to show what’s possible when organizations invest in their people. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

