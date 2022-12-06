UKG Earns Global Praise from Top HCM Analyst Groups for Intelligent, People-centric Workforce Management

UKG Life-work Technology™ approach provides people with flexibility and connection to work, unlocking better outcomes, purpose for all

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HCM—UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, today announced new honors from top HCM analyst firms in North America and Europe, including NelsonHall, Nucleus Research, Constellation Research, and Fosway Group, recognizing the transformative outcomes that both people and businesses achieve with intelligent, industry-specific UKG workforce management solutions.

“The global UKG workforce management suite emphasizes flexibility, autonomy, and purpose for people while providing organizations with an intelligent solution that maximizes teamwork and productivity to build workplace cultures where everyone can belong,” said Hugo Sarrazin, chief product and technology officer at UKG. “This powerful approach, coupled with our unwavering commitment to industry-specific solutions that support people regardless of their workplace setting, creates better outcomes for all.”

An Overall Leader in NelsonHall’s Workforce Management NEAT Evaluation

UKG is positioned as an Overall Leader in the NelsonHall New World Workforce Management 2022 NEAT vendor evaluation. One of the world’s leading analyst firms for business process services, NelsonHall credits UKG for its focus on empowering UKG customers with the tools necessary to become an employer of choice, including artificial intelligence and an array of purpose-built industry specific solutions.

“Being positioned as an Overall Leader reflects the ability of UKG to meet future customer needs while also delivering immediate benefits today,” said DeeAnna Warrington, principal research analyst, HR technology and services practice, NelsonHall. “Organizations have responded to challenging times with greater investments in their people and technology. Partnering with a suite provider focused on enhanced solutions that leverage innovative technology to facilitate both local and global administration, manage risk assessments, and offer flexible working while prioritizing employee engagement will be critical to reaching strategic goals.”

Nucleus Research Further Affirms UKG Market Leadership in Workforce Management

After being named the Overall Leader in the Nucleus Research HCM Technology Value Matrix 2022, UKG is also once again a Leader in the Nucleus Research Workforce Management Value Matrix 2022. Nucleus Research is an independent technology research firm focused on helping organizations build financially focused business cases for software investment.

“UKG continues to capitalize on its unique value proposition, leveraging a rich expertise in workforce management while staying hyper-focused on the company’s goal of meeting the needs of people, regardless of where or how they work,” said Evelyn McMullen, research manager at Nucleus Research. “Next generation workforce management technology must be a cornerstone of both people planning and operational strategy for businesses to succeed going forward.”

Driving Change and Transformation, Say Constellation Research and Fosway Group

Constellation Research, a Silicon Valley-based technology research and advisory firm that delivers strategic guidance to support business transformation, recently announced UKG is included in the “Workforce Management Suites Q3 2022 Constellation ShortList.” In addition to displaying mature and innovative functionality around time and attendance, planning and forecasting, and scheduling, the global footprint of UKG also exceeded the threshold of at least 3,000 customers on four or more continents.

Building on global and international strength, Fosway Group, Europe’s top HR analyst group, recognized UKG as a Core Leader (UKG Ready) and Strategic Challenger (UKG People Operations) in the 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR. The report recognizes the ability for UKG to meet the needs of a variety of organizations, especially complex, enterprise-scale global customers with a people operations suite featuring workforce management and HR service delivery.

“We became the world leader in workforce management because we are deeply committed to helping our customers overcome their most complex challenges, regardless of industry, while also keeping people at the center of operations,” said Chris Todd, CEO at UKG. “Our relentless focus on our customers and their needs is why UKG continues to be one of the most honored HCM and workforce management suite providers globally.”

