UJET Leads Vendor Satisfaction Rankings in 2022-2023 Contact Center Industry Report from DMG Consulting

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UJET, Inc., the world’s most advanced contact center platform, today announced it received leading vendor satisfaction scores from customers in DMG Consulting LLC’s latest contact center report. The 2022-2023 Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure (CBCCI) / Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Product and Market Report provides unparalleled coverage and a comprehensive and authoritative analysis of the cloud-based contact center infrastructure solutions marketplace, as well as a review and assessment of the competitive landscape.

DMG Consulting’s fifteenth annual edition of the CBCCI / CCaaS Product and Market Report examines 11 leading and contending vendors in this important IT sector. The report provides a detailed analysis of the vendors, products, functional capabilities, and pricing. It also includes satisfaction survey results for each of the featured vendors. The Vendor Satisfaction Analysis compiles customer ratings gathered from direct responses to surveys conducted by DMG Consulting across a variety of categories. Highlights from the Vendor Satisfaction Ratings include:

UJET earned a perfect score of 5.0 to lead the following six categories : Product, Implementation, Professional Services, Ongoing Service and Support, Ease of Doing Business with Vendor, and Overall Vendor Satisfaction

UJET ranked second in five more categories: Training, System Upgrades, Innovation, Communication, and Product Pricing

UJET is the only vendor to score a perfect 5.0 in the Product, Ongoing Service and Support, and Overall Vendor Satisfaction categories

“We are thrilled to see UJET earn the highest overall vendor satisfaction score in DMG Consulting’s contact center product and market report, released in December, based on insights gathered from end-users through its independent customer satisfaction surveys,” said Baker Johnson, chief marketing officer, UJET. “DMG Consulting is held in high regard throughout the contact center industry for its expertise and depth of knowledge in the market. UJET is proud to earn top ratings and results in this influential report.”

“The CCaaS market is continuing to come on strong and is delivering highly innovative AI-enabled capabilities to help companies deliver an outstanding and personalized customer experience in an increasingly complex digital world,” said Donna Fluss, founder and president of DMG Consulting LLC. “There are substantial differences in technology, functionality, reliability, security, operations, and support capabilities among the CCaaS solutions in the market. Very importantly, when selecting a contact center solution, customer service matters.”

Through a consistent cadence of cloud innovations, UJET is disrupting the contact center market by bridging the technology gap between outdated customer service infrastructure and modern consumers. UJET has been recognized by G2 as a Leader for 11 consecutive quarters and earned Best Estimated Return On Investment Enterprise Product in the G2 Winter 2023 report, won 2022 Best of Enterprise Connect Overall, and named a Top Startup for the Enterprise by CNBC. With modern solutions backed by the progressive capabilities of the cloud, customer service providers are future-proofing their operations with UJET, the world’s most advanced contact center.

