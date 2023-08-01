UJET and Google Cloud Announce Integration with ServiceNow

Integration improves Customer Service with a more efficient and streamlined support process including an embedded agent adapter

The integration brings together the power of UJET and Google Cloud’s Contact Center AI (CCAI) Platform with ServiceNow’s enterprise service management platform. For businesses using ServiceNow, this combination enables a more streamlined solution for agents, and a more unified consumer experience.

“We are excited to announce the integration of our solutions with ServiceNow CSM,” said Anand Janefalkar, CEO of UJET. “This integration will help enterprises to provide a more seamless and efficient customer service experience, which will lead to increased customer satisfaction and loyalty.”

The integration enables a secure, encrypted, real-time data exchange between both UJET and CCAI Platform with ServiceNow’s Customer Service Management (CSM) solutions, which can help predict intent, make dynamic routing decisions, and contextualize each interaction. It also provides automated record updates, and stores all customer data and Personally Identifiable Information (PII) in ServiceNow as opposed to the CCaaS. An embedded agent adapter simplifies workflows with all information presented in a single tab with extensive customization options.

“UJET and Google Cloud are heavily enterprise-focused, emphasizing AI, security, reliability, and usability across their contact center solutions,” stated Sheila McGee-Smith of McGee-Smith Analytics. She continued, “This native integration with ServiceNow not only delivers speed to value for their existing and future enterprise customers today, but it also offers the assurance of continued rapid innovation across Google Cloud’s infrastructure and Contact Center AI offerings.”

“With this new integration from UJET, Google Cloud CCAI Platform customers can easily access ServiceNow’s AI-powered customer service capabilities available to global businesses,” said Rodrigo Rocha, Head of Business Applications ISV Partnerships at Google Cloud. “Customers today are using Google Cloud’s CCAI Platform with ServiceNow to improve IT service management, CRM, and end-to-end case management, and we’re pleased to expand these contact center capabilities to more organizations.”

UJET and Google Cloud continue to transform the contact center market through a consistent cadence of innovation. Following the launch of Google Cloud’s CCAI Platform last year, the two companies have trained and certified more than 500 consultants from 25 global and regional System Integrators on sales and delivery of their solutions. In March of this year, native Workforce Management (WFM) was announced through the partnership.

The integration is available now. For more information, please visit https://ujet.cx/softwareintegrations/service-now-integration.

