Ugly Phone Case Challenge Gets a Total [by Verizon] Upgrade

Total by Verizon offers viral challenge enthusiasts a chance to win free Unlimited+ service for six months and a totally ugly case to swap with a friend

BASKING RIDGE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–POV: you’re a new and thriving prepaid no-contract wireless provider and know you can do the “Ugly Phone Case Challenge” better.





With more than 270 million views on TikTok, and millions of shares across Instagram, the “Ugly Phone Case Challenge,” where friends exchange funny phone cases for each other to use before summer trips or nights out, is sweeping the internet. Now, Total by Verizon has entered the chat – and upped the ante – with a chance to win the ultimate ugly phone case and six months of Total by Verizon’s Unlimited+ service, a prize valued at $350, with the #TotalUpgradeSweepstakes.

To enter, fans need to follow @TotalbyVerizon on Instagram, tag the friend they’d most like to gift a case to in the comments, and include #TotalUpgradeSweepstakes. Ten lucky winners will receive six months of Unlimited+ service, which includes unlimited talk, text & data, 20GB of hotspot data, 5G Ultra Wideband access, Disney+ and unlimited talk & text to 70 countries all on Verizon’s award-winning 5G network, along with one of the brand’s 10 custom designed ugly cases to gift to a friend.

“Usually people give their friends gifts they’ll really love, but not so in this latest viral challenge and we’re totally here for it,” said Cheryl Gresham, CMO, VP Marketing of the Verizon Value organization. “People are exchanging some seriously ugly phone cases, so we thought we’d make one that really speaks to us while going all in for fans with an added upgrade in the form of the premium perks that come with our Unlimited+ plan.”

To learn more and to enter the #TotalUpgradeSweepstakes, visit @TotalbyVerizon on Instagram. The sweepstakes runs today through Monday, September 19, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Winners will be announced on or around Tuesday, September 20, 2023. Full terms and conditions can be found at totalbyverizon.promo-rules.com.

