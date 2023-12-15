U.S. Senate Unanimously Confirms Michelle Giuda, Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue CEO, as Member of Bipartisan Board to U.S. Agency for Global Media

New Board, Appointed by President Biden, Advises the USAGM on its Mission to Inform, Engage and Connect People Around the World in Support of Freedom and Democracy

WASHINGTON, D.C. & WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue, the world’s preeminent nonprofit trusted technology accelerator, announced today that its CEO, Michelle Giuda, has been unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve on the newly formed bipartisan International Broadcasting Advisory Board (IBAB) of the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM). The board will provide strategic counsel and oversight to the USAGM as it works to promote democratic values by providing accurate, uncensored news and open debate in countries where a free press is threatened, and where disinformation is pervasive.









“I am deeply honored to join the USAGM’s International Broadcasting Advisory Board,” said Giuda. “We stand at the precipice of a high-tech, high-stakes geopolitical era, and the role of media and the information space in our mission to advance freedom, democracy and the truth could not be more critical. As the media environment is reshaped by technology, this opportunity to serve the interests of the United States by ensuring technology serves, not silences, free speech and a free press aligns perfectly with the Krach Institute’s mission of advancing freedom through trusted technology. Authoritarian regimes cannot stand in the light of truth. I look forward to collaborating with my esteemed colleagues to make sure that light reaches everyone in the world.”

Giuda’s deep experience at the intersection of diplomacy, technology and global communications will contribute to the mission of USAGM, which includes Voice of America, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia, Middle East Broadcasting Networks and the Open Technology Fund. As CEO of the Krach Institute, Giuda leads in the creation of action-oriented strategies and solutions that help advance of the innovation and adoption of trusted tech at global scale, guides the growth of the Global Trusted Tech Network of individuals and organizations who support the fight against techno-authoritarianism and is driving the creation of revolutionary education and training through the Tech Diplomacy Academy to define the future of diplomacy by engaging technologists, innovators, business leaders, students and citizen leaders in the widespread practice of Tech Diplomacy.

Prior to her role as the CEO of the Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue, Giuda was Executive Vice President of Geopolitical Strategy & Risk at global communications firm Weber Shandwick. Between 2018 and 2020, Giuda served as the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs and held the authorities of the Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs, where she previously served on the board of USAGM, and also led and executed the largest restructuring at the State Department in twenty years to modernize the Department’s global public affairs and public diplomacy operations.

“It was my honor to work closely with Michelle when I served as Under Secretary of State, and my privilege to work with her now as the CEO of the Krach Institute,” said Keith Krach, co-founder and chairman of the Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue. “Her unwavering commitment to democratic trust principles and her deep experience as a global communicator make her the ideal leader to advise the critical work of the U. S. Agency for Global Media.”

Giuda is a Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council, a member of Business Executives for National Security (BENS) and a Senior Advisor to Concordia. In 2022, she was named to the Ad Age 40 Under 40 List, PRovoke Media’s Innovator 25 List, and was honored in 2016 with the Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Award by the Asian American Business Development Center. Giuda received her Master’s Degree in Political Management from George Washington University and earned a B.A. in Political Science from the University of California, Los Angeles, where she was an NCAA Champion and Team Captain of the UCLA Women’s Gymnastics Team.

About the Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue

The Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue is the world’s preeminent nonprofit trusted technology accelerator. As the leader of a new category called Tech Diplomacy, the Institute is focused on driving outcomes in three core areas: the creation of action-oriented strategies and solutions that will help advance principles of trusted tech at a global scale; the growth of the Global Trusted Tech Network of individuals and organizations who support the fight against techno-authoritarianism; the creation of education and training to increase the widespread practice of Tech Diplomacy.

