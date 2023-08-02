U.S. News and World Report Names Spok Customers to Best Hospitals Honor Roll

Top adult and children’s ‘best hospitals’ continue to trust Spok for clinical communications.

ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) and a global leader in healthcare communications, is honored to announce that 20 of the 22 adult hospitals and seven out of 10 children’s hospitals named to the 2023-24 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals Honor Rolls use Spok industry-leading secure healthcare communication solutions to facilitate care collaboration and support exceptional patient care. This year, the list of adult hospitals was expanded from 20 to 22. Over the past decade, nearly every hospital named to the Best Hospitals Honor Rolls has relied on Spok solutions.





“We congratulate our customers on their honor roll achievement and are proud to partner with all our hospital customers to connect their care teams, speed response, and provide a better patient experience,” said Vincent D. Kelly, chief executive officer of Spok Holdings, Inc. “Working closely with renowned hospitals is a strong testament to the immense value that Spok solutions provide to our customers. We feel deeply privileged and are committed to delivering impactful communication solutions that prioritize patient care and well-being.”

The recipients are among the more than 2,200 hospitals in the U.S. that rely on Spok solutions to effectively streamline healthcare communication and enhance patient care. U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings, has conducted the Best Hospitals rankings for more than 30 years. The adult honor roll recognizes 22 of the nation’s highest performing hospitals across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions. Over 5,000 hospitals are evaluated each year. The rankings are among the most referenced by consumers because they are based primarily on objective data, including risk-adjusted survival and readmission rates, discharge data, outcomes, volumes, patient experience, patient safety, and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators. In July, the publication announced it would no longer attribute ordinal rankings to its Honor Roll hospitals.

