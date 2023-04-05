Typeform Appoints Michael Bannon as President and Chief Financial Officer

Bannon will lead global business operations, finance, legal, and data to continue to scale growth at Typeform

Remote First Company/SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Typeform, the intuitive form-builder and conversational data collection platform, today announced the appointment of Michael Bannon as President and Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Bannon will oversee Typeform’s global business operations, finance, legal, and data to support overall company growth.

“Michael’s proven ability to deliver strategic recommendations that help fast-growing technology companies successfully scale makes him a valuable addition to the Typeform team,” said Joaquim Lechà, CEO of Typeform. “Typeform has always prioritized delivering the gold standard of online interactions, and we’re excited to have Michael on board as we continue to expand our offerings to support customer needs.”

Bannon brings over 15 years of experience as a strategic financial and operational leader to Typeform, most recently serving as President and Chief Financial Officer at MessageBird and Chief Financial Officer at Improbable, two, fast-growing tech companies. During that time, he built, hired, and managed teams across finance, legal, and people, scaled customers and revenue, and achieved unicorn status and multi-billion valuations for each company. Previously, he also spent over ten years as an investor at TPG, and as an investment banking analyst at Morgan Stanley. Bannon holds an MBA from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business and is a graduate of Duke University.

“I am honored to join such an innovative company and believe strongly in the value that Typeform provides to its customers and their businesses,” said Bannon. “I look forward to working with the team during this exciting time of significant opportunity and growth for Typeform.”

As a leading provider of online tools that help companies grow their business, Typeform enables businesses of any size to start building on-brand, dynamic content. Coupling these design capabilities with Typeform’s human-centered, conversational approach allows users to authentically connect with their audiences, collect data and feedback, and make the most out of every online interaction.

For more information about Typeform, please visit typeform.com.

About Typeform

Typeform is a no-code SaaS platform with thoughtfully-designed tools that help companies grow their business by engaging with their audience. Offering people-friendly forms, quizzes, surveys, and asynchronous video solutions, Typeform turns data collection into human connection. Launched in 2012, Typeform drives more than 500 million digital interactions per year and integrates with hundreds of other business-critical tools like HubSpot, Calendly, and Slack, to name a few. Typeform is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain with an office in San Francisco, California, and has a globally-distributed workforce of over 450 people. For more information, visit www.typeform.com.

