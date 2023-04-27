Typeform Appoints Kristen Habacht as Chief Revenue Officer

Habacht will lead marketing, sales, and customer success to drive revenue and scale growth at Typeform

Remote First Company/SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Typeform, the intuitive form-builder and conversational data collection platform, today announced the appointment of Kristen Habacht as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Habacht will oversee Typeform’s revenue-related functions including marketing, sales, customer success, and service to secure profitability, repeatability, and scalability while retaining and expanding new customer growth.

“Currently, Typeform is in the midst of an exciting phase of growth as we continue to focus on bringing the most advanced online tools and solutions to our customers,” said Joaquim Lechà, CEO of Typeform. “As a proven revenue leader with the ability to scale product-led growth, Kristen will play a vital role in guiding and supporting the company as we continue to expand.”

With nearly two decades of experience growing and scaling revenue organizations, Habacht previously served as President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Revenue Officer at Shogun, scaling product-led growth and raising their series C. Prior to Shogun, she held leadership positions at Atlassian, running the Americas and APAC enterprise sales team and later building out a new global team. She was also the VP of Sales and first revenue hire at Trello, leading them through their acquisition by Atlassian.

“With Typeform, I see unlimited potential, which is further underscored by how passionate Typeform customers are about the value that it delivers to their businesses,” said Habacht. “I’m thrilled to join the team during this exciting time of growth, and look forward to helping the company scale through all aspects of sales, marketing, customer success, and support.”

In addition to her role at Typeform, Habacht sits on the board of GuideCX, Passion.io, and Refined. She is a graduate of Bucknell University.

About Typeform

Typeform is a no-code SaaS platform with thoughtfully-designed tools that help companies grow their business by engaging with their audience. We offer people-friendly forms, quizzes, surveys, and asynchronous video solutions – turning digital interactions into human connections.

Launched in 2012, Typeform drives more than 500 million digital interactions per year and integrates with hundreds of other business-critical tools like HubSpot, Calendly, and Slack, to name a few.

Typeform is a fully-remote company founded in Barcelona, Spain. To create your own typeform, visit typeform.com/signup. Learn more about our tailor-made Typeform Enterprise plans at typeform.com/enterprise. Find out how to join Typeform programs for Agency, Affiliate, and Product partners by visiting partners.typeform.com. For information on joining our global team, visit typeform.com/careers.

