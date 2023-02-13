Two Wrench Group Companies Named to Top Workplaces USA 2023 List

Morris-Jenkins and Service Champions Receive National Honors for Company Culture, Ranked Highest Among All Home Services Firms

MARIETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Morris-Jenkins Air Conditioning, Heating, and Plumbing, and Service Champions Heating & Air Conditioning, both Wrench Group companies, were recently named to the Top Workplaces USA 2023 list, a prestigious national honor spanning all industries.

The Top Workplaces USA award celebrates nationally recognized companies that make the world a better place to work together by prioritizing a people-centered culture and giving employees a voice. The Top Workplaces USA award is based entirely on feedback from an employee engagement survey completed by the employees of participating workplaces, which is then compared to other firms around the country via a rigorous methodology.

Morris-Jenkins, based in Charlotte, N.C., ranked #39 in the nation among firms with 500-999 employees, and was the nation’s top-ranked home services company on the list. Service Champions, serving the Bay Area and Sacramento in northern California, ranked #71 in the 150-499 employees category.

“We’re so proud of the leadership and teams at both Morris-Jenkins and Service Champions for this national recognition, as it’s a moment of great pride for two home services companies to achieve this while measured against the best workplaces from every occupation,” said Ken Haines, CEO of Wrench Group. “We always seek out firms with great company cultures to partner with, and the Top Workplaces USA award shows that Morris-Jenkins and Service Champions are among the country’s elite when it comes to creating a wonderful, team-oriented place to work and build a career.”

Morris-Jenkins was also ranked as the #2 Top Workplace in the entire Charlotte metro area among companies with 500 employees or more in 2022, their sixth time receiving recognition as a regional top workplace. President Jonathan Bancroft also won an individual award as Charlotte’s Top Workplaces Large Company Leader in 2022. In addition, Morris-Jenkins won a Top Workplaces USA award in 2021.

Service Champions was recently named as the #6 Top Workplace in the Bay Area in 2022 among companies with 150-499 employees and have received a regional Top Workplaces award seven consecutive years. They also won a Top Workplaces USA award last year.

To see open positions and apply to work at a Top Workplace, visit Morris-Jenkins site at https://morrisjenkins.com/about/careers/ or Service Champions site at https://www.servicechampions.net/careers.

