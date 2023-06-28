Twelve Consulting Group achieves accreditation for Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, and Finance expertise through new Anaplan partner program, PartnerAccelerate

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Twelve Consulting Group, an Anaplan Implementation Partner, today announced its participation in Anaplan’s PartnerAccelerate program, a new global program that offers specialized accreditations to partners in their ability to sell, support, and deliver Anaplan to customers.





As part of the new program, Twelve Consulting Group has achieved accreditation as a Solution Advisory and Delivery Partner and has successfully demonstrated its expertise across the following: Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Supply Chain, Finance, and Sales & Marketing.

Twelve is a leading Anaplan implementation partner, specializing in planning and analytics solutions for the Life Sciences and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industries with deep experience in Finance, Sales & Marketing, Operations, and Supply Chain Planning.

“We are thrilled to have achieved these accreditations with Anaplan,” said Josh King, CEO at Twelve. “We are committed to delivering exceptional value to our customers, and this is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our team.”

With the introduction of PartnerAccelerate, Anaplan customers can now identify partners, like Twelve, based on the certified offerings and capabilities that best align with the unique needs of their organization. This approach will drive deeper relationships and faster time-to-value for global customers as they leverage Anaplan to address their daily planning challenges.

“In an increasingly dynamic market, a partner’s ability to provide credible best practices and trusted expertise is critical to help customers successfully manage the effects of change on their operations,” said Carla Moradi, Senior Vice President, Global Partners and Alliances at Anaplan. “PartnerAccelerate will help deliver that level of confidence to customers as they identify and select the right partner for their business, and we look forward to working with our impressive network of partners, including Twelve, to help businesses around the world execute with agility, insight, and speed.”

To achieve accreditation, Twelve participated in an audit, conducted by a third-party, and met a rigorous set of requirements across its sales, pre-sales, and delivery capabilities.

About Twelve Consulting Group

Founded in 2013 by Jill King, Twelve is one of the largest exclusive Anaplan Partners and the proud 3 time recipient of Anaplan’s Americas Partner of the Year Award. Twelve’s industry-leading strategy, design and implementation services are backed by world-class customer feedback with a Net Promoter Score of 89.

Contacts

Pete Amundson



(612) 383-2208



pete@twelvecg.com