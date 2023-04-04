TuneIn Expands Podcast and Talk Radio Offering to Include Audiobooks

Premium Subscribers Will have Unlimited Listening Access to Over 120,000 Titles

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TuneIn, the world’s leading live-streaming audio service, announced today the launch of their audiobook library to all premium account holders. The addition of this wildly popular audio category complements TuneIn’s existing comprehensive spoken-word offerings in Podcasts and Talk Radio.

With TuneIn Premium, listeners gain unlimited access to over 120,000 books, allowing them to enjoy as many books as they wish at no additional cost to the premium subscription. This customer-friendly approach means there are no limits on audiobook consumption and no need for additional purchases.

TuneIn’s audiobook library spans many diverse genres and languages allowing listeners around the world to select just the right audiobook companions for their daily routines. Whether getting ready with Eckhart Tolle motivating them in the background, taking a journey to fantastic new worlds with Tamara Pierce, or unwinding at the end of the day with bestsellers from Linda Sue Park and Rob Delaney, the collection includes an audiobook for every mood and activity. The initial offering of audiobooks is only the beginning as TuneIn’s library will continue to expand in the coming months.

“Audiobooks are experiencing a period of unparalleled popularity and growth,” said Richard Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “Adding them to our platform’s robust spoken-word offerings will create tremendous value for our premium listeners. From sports talk to sports memoirs, or true crime podcasts to a cracking mystery, our listeners can have it all for one low price with no gotchas. It’s a tremendous value for fans, and we’ll continue to expand our selection in months ahead.”

Listeners who are not premium subscribers will have free access to ad-supported recordings of a limited selection of classic books. In addition, they can hear five-minute previews of any of the books included with a TuneIn Premium subscription before deciding to upgrade their account for unlimited access to those books.

Audiobooks are available on TuneIn starting April 4th. To start listening visit tunein.com/audiobooks.

TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming service, brings together audiobooks, live sports, news, music, podcasts and radio from around the globe. With more than 75 million monthly active users, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn broadcasts over 100,000 owned & operated and partner radio stations. With premier distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn empowers listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. TuneIn Premium subscribers get exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, CSPAN, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg, as well as live MLB, NFL, NHL and college sports programming and commercial-free music channels. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

