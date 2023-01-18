TSG Global Receives ISO 27001 Certification for Security Management

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Privacy–TSG Global announced it has completed the requirements to achieve ISO 27001 certification. The ISO 27001:2013 certification demonstrates TSG Global’s commitment to offering the highest level of compliancy, privacy, information security and identity management for its customers.

The ISO 27001:2013 certification process included a thorough review of TSG Global’s documentation, management responsibility, internal audits, continual improvement and preventative actions.

“While going through ISO 27001:2013 certification was an extensive process, we felt it was vitally important for our clients, colleagues and partners to be confident that their data is completely safe and secure with us,” said Noah Rafalko, TSG Global CEO.

ISO 27001:2013 certification is invaluable for monitoring, reviewing, maintaining and improving a company’s information security management system.

TSG Global had previously received SOC 2 Type 1 & Type 2 attestation. The SOC 2 compliance process included five trust service criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy.

“Achieving ISO 27001 certification confirms that our policies and controls meet the requirements to protect customer data at the highest degree,” Rafalko said.

“After securing SOC 2 Type 1 & Type 2 attestation, we went a step higher and accomplished this rare certification to enhance TSG’s credibility and reinforce our undying commitment to compliance and security.”

About TSG Global

TSG Global brings decades of experience in educating, designing, migrating and deploying the latest vetted communications technologies necessary for today’s successful enterprises. With a laser focus on clients’ needs, TSG Global unbundles the complex array of communications services and reassembles them in a portfolio that’s custom built for every client based on their unique needs. For more information, visit www.tsgglobal.com.

About the International Organization for Standardization (ISO)

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is an independent, non-governmental, international body that develops standards to ensure the quality, safety, and efficiency of products, services, and systems. With 24,375 standards and 167 countries represented, it is a hallmark of excellence and innovation for those who carry its certification.

